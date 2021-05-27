St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown: Historic cup double will never be repeated

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown doesn’t believe the Perth side’s historic cup double success will ever be repeated.

Saints became the first non-Old Firm side to win both the League Cup and Scottish Cup in the same season in 31 years as they saw off Livingston and Hibernian in two momentous Hampden finals this year.

And Brown, who tookover as chairman from his dad Geoff in 2011, insists Callum Davidson’s men are unlikely to ever emulate the greatest season in their 137-year history.

In an interview with Tay FM, Brown was asked if the achievement – last pulled off by Aberdeen in 1990 – could be matched.

“I don’t think so,” said Brown. “Not when you look at the strength of the Old Firm, financially, as well as their football ability.

“Aberdeen were the last club to do it over 30 years ago and you can see this year – Rangers had almost twice as many points as Aberdeen.

“It’s a huge challenge for most clubs to get close. Even to get to a final or win a cup is going to be challenging.

“When my dad came in, saved the club and just wanted to make sure there was a professional football club in Perth.

“To go and do what we’ve done over the last ten years is remarkable.

“Between getting into Europe, top six finishes and now winning two cups in one year. It is beyond even what he was considering when he took it on.”

Meanwhile, Davidson’s champagne celebration slide video has hit the 1.3 million mark on Twitter.

Davidson was caught on camera by striker Stevie May sliding across the Hampden floor in jubilation as the Perth players partied in the dressing room.