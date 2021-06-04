Bobby Zlamal has revealed that he was in “holiday mode” prior to answering St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup SOS.

The Czech goalkeeper joined the Perth side on an emergency loan from Hearts last month after Covid protocols ruled Zander Clark and Elliot Parish out for two Premiership fixtures.

Zlamal, 35, lined up in a 4-0 defeat at Celtic Park and kept a clean sheet against Livingston as the Saints secured the 0-0 draw required to qualify for Europe via their league position.

© SNS Group

He was also on the bench for St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup semi-final victory over St Mirren, as Parish was not yet cleared to return.

And while he was not required to be part of the match-day squad for the final against Hibernian, Zlamal has revealed that boss Callum Davidson ensured his part in their journey was recognised.

Zlamal told the Edinburgh Evening News: “I was almost in holiday mood, then I got the phone-call asking if I wanted to help St Johnstone in the semi-final.

“With them winning the Scottish Cup, it was a very nice way to finish a weird year. I didn’t expect it but it happened and it was brilliant.

“I didn’t deserve a medal because I was only on the bench for one game in the cup, the semi-final. I just watched the final from the stand.

“It was very nice of St Johnstone to invite me to Hampden. They said I was part of the team and I really appreciated that.”

‘I just wanted to grab the cup’

Zlamal did not claim a medal from his three-week stint as a St Johnstone player but insisted that he would have given it to one of the youngsters or a member of the club’s backroom staff if the offer had been made.

Simply clutching the trophy was sufficient for the man who was between the sticks for Hearts when they lost the 2019 final to Celtic.

© SNS Group / SFA

He added: “I celebrated with them and it was a really nice day. I don’t know if I could have got a medal or not, but even if I did I would just have passed it to one of the younger players or a member of the club.

“They deserved it more because they worked hard all season. To be honest, I didn’t really want a medal.

“I just wanted to have the feeling, be part of the team and grab the cup.”