St Johnstone hail ‘fastest man in Scottish football’ Michael O’Halloran after securing new deal with in-demand star

St Johnstone have agreed a new deal with Michael O’Halloran.

The 30-year-old – who is in his third spell at McDiarmid Park – was in-demand this summer, with Premiership rivals St Mirren reportedly keen on taking him to Paisley.

However, the pacey attacker has opted to extend his stay in Perth through to 2023 after helping Saints to the cup double and into Europe.

The “pure buzzing” Perth club responded by branding the star “the fastest man in Scottish football” on Twitter, drawing a delighted response from fans.

O’Halloran said: “I’m delighted to have my future sorted out.

“I was out of contract at the end of the season and had other options to consider but my focus was very much on trying to come to an agreement with St Johnstone.

“I’d like to thank the manager, the chairman, the board and Scott Boyd for making the process straightforward and making me feel wanted for the next couple of years.

“We have just completed the most successful season in the club’s history and I’m very proud to have played my part in what we achieved.

“I wanted to be here for the next stage.”