St Johnstone legend Chris Millar has joined Lowland League outfit East Kilbride.

The 38-year-old was a free agent after departing Morton, the club where he started his senior career, last month.

Millar helped the Saintees win the Scottish Cup for the first time in the club’s history in 2014 and made 322 appearances during an unforgettable decade in Perth.

© SNS Group

The combative veteran was part of hat-trick of captures by Stephen Aitken’s side on Wednesday, with ex-Dundee United and Aberdeen marksman Lee Miller also returning to football following his dismissal as Falkirk co-manager in April.

Miller, 38, last started a match in March 2020 but remained registered as a player for the Bairns throughout last season and featured six times as a substitute.

© SNS Group

He was capped three times for Scotland and has also turned out for the likes of Bristol City, Hearts, Middlesbrough, Carlisle and Kilmarnock.

The arrival of 36-year-old midfielder Jamie Stevenson following a brief spell at Kelty Hearts completed a busy day of business at K-Park.