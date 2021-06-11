Interest but no offers for St Johnstone stars, Callum Davidson confirms

“Interest” has been expressed in taking St Johnstone stars away from McDiarmid Park, manager Callum Davidson has confirmed.

But nobody has come to the table with an offer for one of his cup double heroes.

The likes of Ali McCann, Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon, Jamie McCart and Shaun Rooney greatly enhanced their reputations as the Perth side made history with their Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup triumphs.

However all of those players are under contract for at least another season and no bids have yet been lodged.

Double Cup winning Captain Jason Kerr makes it into the SPFL Premiership Team of the Season 2020/21

“I think there has been interest but I don’t think there has been anything formal,” said Davidson.

“I had no doubt there would be people interested with the way they played last season.

“Fingers crossed we can hold on to them all but if we do lose any, it’s only one.

“We want the squad to continue to move forward.

“That’s football – it’s not just St Johnstone. The same will be happening at Rangers, Celtic or Aberdeen.

“There will be players moving. We’ll see what happens in the next six to eight weeks.”

Saints won’t be sitting around, waiting for other clubs to make their move.

They’ll be proactive with players such as skipper Kerr, who has put on record his desire to start contract talks.

“Definitely,” said Davidson. “It would be stupid of us not to.

“We’ve done a lot of work to tie up the ones who were going to be out of contract but the ones who are under contract and we want to keep have always been in the back of my mind.

“Jason obviously falls into that category, along with four or five others.

“Hopefully we can open up negotiations over the summer.”