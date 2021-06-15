James Brown ready to sign for St Johnstone after Millwall exit confirmed

Loan star James Brown is ready to commit himself to St Johnstone.

The English defender has been released by Championship side Millwall and Perth boss Callum Davidson has tabled an offer to make Brown’s move north of the border permanent.

The 23-year-old, who was lured to Perth in January when Millwall teammate Danny McNamara was recalled by the Lions, now sees his future in Scotland with the Cup double winners.

And the wingback is already looking forward to his first taste of European football.

“They are career highlights for us, so whoever we draw, it’s something the club and the players will look forward to,” he said.

“The boys are excited for that, it’s not every day you get the chance to play in Europe.

“No disrespect, but St Johnstone are not the biggest club in the world, so events and nights like that with a packed stadium – it’s massive for the city.

“That’s what brings places together so the boys are looking forward to it.”

With Cup double goal hero Shaun Rooney making his mark with winners against Livingston and Hibs after McNamara returned to London, Brown had to be patient for his chance.

But in his seven appearances, Brown showed enough to convince Davidson to bring him on board for next season.

“Obviously it’s disappointing to be let go from a club you have been at for eight years,” admitted Brown.

“There are a lot of good people there and friends that I will keep for the rest of my life.

“It softened the blow with the latter stages of St Johnstone’s season, because we did so well.

“In the back of my mind, the club and I knew my time was going to be up, so it wasn’t too much of a shock.”

Meanwhile, Israeli striker Guy Melamed, 28, has confirmed he won’t be penning a new deal at Perth.

The former Maccabi Netanya centre netted seven times for Saints after the turn of the year but was on the bench for both cup finals wins.

Davidson was keen to extend his stay but the attacker is moving on.

He said: “I have only good things to say about a wonderful club.

“I was happy to be an important part of the biggest year in the history of St Johnstone.

“Fans might not have been in the stadium but I could feel their support.”