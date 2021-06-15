Tuesday, June 15th 2021 Show Links
St Johnstone fixture list: Opening four games for Saints are against bottom six sides

By Eric Nicolson
June 15 2021, 9.30am
© SNS GroupSt Johnstone finished fifth last season after drawing with Livingston on the final day.
St Johnstone will play their first four league games of next season against bottom six sides.

The fixture list for 2021/22 has been revealed – and on paper it looks to be a favourable one for Callum Davidson’s double winners.

Saints, who finished fifth in the last campaign, open up against Ross County in Dingwall on July 31.

They then have back-to-back home games against Motherwell and Dundee United, before travelling to Paisley to take on St Mirren.

It’s at that point that the matches take on a more daunting look – Rangers at McDiarmid Park and then Aberdeen and Hibs on the road.

The first game against newly-promoted Dundee is scheduled for October 2 in Perth.

The Boxing Day fixture is a home clash with Celtic and on January 2 Saints travel to Livingston, the last match before the mid-season break.

