St Johnstone knock back Shaun Rooney bid from Rotherham United who haven’t come back with a second offer

The first official bid of the summer has been lodged for a St Johnstone player, Shaun Rooney, and been knocked back.

Rotherham United have submitted a low six—figure offer for the double-winning hero.

It was made a few days ago and the English League One club haven’t come back with a second one to get closer to the sort of sum that would give Saints a decision to make.

Rooney is, of course, a club legend after just a single season in Perth.

He scored the winning goal in both the Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup finals and is adored by Saints fans who have yet to see him play.

Two finals, two goals, two trophies. A Scottish Cup winning goal from Shaun Rooney.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/yvo0P5DKxF — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 23, 2021

He only has one further year left on his contract, however.

As such, there will be a business choice to be made if the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle right-back decides he doesn’t want to extend that deal.

Several English clubs, and the Old Firm, are monitoring Ali McCann’s situation, while centre-backs Jason Kerr and Jamie McCart also have admirers south of the border, with Hibs keen on Kerr should they sell Ryan Porteous.

Semi-final hero Shaun Rooney powers in a header and @StJohnstone lead in the Betfred Cup Final! 💥 And just look at how much it means to Callum Davidson and his players 🔵 pic.twitter.com/aBe8D90qOr — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 28, 2021

This was always likely to be a summer of speculation and firm bids in view of the performance levels of all those players, and the fact that three of the four (McCann being the exception) are now into the last year of their contracts.

The good news is that Rangers have reportedly made up their mind to let Glenn Middleton leave on loan again, with Saints at the top of the list to bring the forward to McDiarmid Park for a full campaign.

Manager Callum Davidson had believed the Scottish champions would want to take a longer look at the under-21 international before sanctioning any loan deal.