Shaun Rooney: Rotherham United confident of signing St Johnstone star, with second bid soon to be made

Rotherham United are set to lodge a second bid in an attempt to lure St Johnstone double-winning hero Shaun Rooney away from McDiarmid Park.

The English League One club tabled an offer of around £200,000 last week, which was knocked-back by Saints.

Rotherham remain determined to get their man, however, with confidence rising in Yorkshire that a deal can be done.

And Courier Sport understands they are ready to go closer to £300,000 before the end of the week, which could persuade Saints to do business.

Rooney, who scored the only goal of both the Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup final for the Perth side, has just a year left on his contract.

Two finals, two goals, two trophies. A Scottish Cup winning goal from Shaun Rooney.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/yvo0P5DKxF — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 23, 2021

His previous short spell in English football, with non-league York City, wasn’t a successful one.

But his cup exploits under Callum Davidson have made the former Inverness Caley Thistle man a Saints legend and put him in the conversation for a Scotland call-up.

Rooney isn’t the only member of Davidson’s history-making squad attracting interest from across the border.

Jason Kerr, Ali McCann and Jamie McCart could all yet be in demand.

Defensive cover is set to arrive from Millwall.

Davidson, who has previously brought Danny McNamara, Tanto Olaofe and James Brown to Perth from the club he used to coach at, has lined up 19-year-old centre-half/right-back Hayden Muller for a season-long loan.

Muller has already made a few first team appearances for Gary Rowett.

Meanwhile, Glenn Middleton is expected to return for a full campaign with Saints after Steven Gerrard agreed to a second loan.

Davidson had originally thought that Rangers would take longer over deciding the Scotland under-21 international’s next career move.