St Johnstone confirm the loan signing of Manchester United left-back Reece Devine

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Manchester United left-back Reece Devine on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who will compete with Callum Booth for a starting place, told the Saints website that the prospect of European football helped convince him that McDiarmid Park was the best place to further his football education.

“That was another attraction,” he said. “European qualifiers will be a great experience.

“So hopefully when we’re playing we can get through to the next stages and see how far we can get.

“I’m happy to be here. I think I’m ready for the next step and this fits me perfectly.

“It will be good to get first team experience. First team football is a lot different to reserves – you’re playing for three points every week.”

Millwall centre-back Hayden Muller has also arrived on a 12-month loan with the double cup winners ahead of the new campaign.