In-demand Ali McCann staying focused on European football as Sunderland join chase for St Johnstone star

Ali McCann is counting down to Euro action with St Johnstone.

The top-rated Northern Ireland international has been linked with interest from Celtic, Stoke City, Hull City – and now Sunderland.

But the 21-year-old midfielder – valued in the £2 million bracket by Saints chief Steve Brown – has joined his cup double-winning teammates in pre-season, with their first friendly looming next week against Preston North End.

Photos of big European wins against Norwegian giants Rosenborg and Swiss outfit Luzern line the walls at McDiarmid.

And McCann, who is already eyeing-up the July 19 Europa League qualifying draw, is keen to create new memories.

“You see around the place about the European ties in the past. They looked brilliant,” he said.

“Hopefully if we can put in good performances we could play against some of the best teams in Europe.

“It’s just exciting to be part of.”

McCann’s summer break was cut short by international commitments with Northern Ireland, notching his first goal against Malta before a 1-0 defeat from Ukraine in Dnipro.

“I only had a few weeks off but you can’t really complain when you are playing more games.

“It went quite well and I got two more caps.

“It is good to go away even if you don’t play. But to get two more caps and top it off with a goal was a great feeling.

“Hopefully there is more to come.

“In the past few months I’ve played against all sorts of teams.

“It’s a great experience putting yourself up against these players. They play Premier League and Champions League.

“It’s difficult but something you just need to get used to. It’s just a great experience to be involved in.”

McCann remains firmly grounded despite helping Perth boss Callum Davidson claim two cups last term.

“I’ll carry on what I’ve been doing,” he insisted.

“Hopefully I can make my game a bit better, add wee things here and there.

“I know it will be a big ask to replicate last season or even better it.

“But we can finish higher in the league and that is what we will be going for.

“If we can get some more cup runs, that would be unbelievable.

“We’ll go in full of confidence after how we finished last season and hopefully we can kick on.”