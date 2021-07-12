‘Ooooft!’: Fans react on Twitter as St Johnstone launch new kit

St Johnstone have launched their new kit for the 2021/22 season.
And Perth fans seem delighted with their side’s new look.
Saints enter the new campaign of the back of achieving a stunning domestic cup double last season.
Now, before Tuesday night’s opening friendly clash with Preston North End, they have revealed their latest home kit.
Introducing our new home kit for the 2021/22 season!
➡️ https://t.co/PYuiptRzpP#SJFC pic.twitter.com/Q1NR47UCso
— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 12, 2021
Fan favourite Stevie May modelled the new kit, which features yellow flashes on the shoulders and a large St Johnstone crest woven into the fabric in dark blue.
Some supporters seemed delighted with the subtle tweaks to last season’s design, with Saints fan Twitter account @SJFCFANS leading the charge.
— SJFCFANS 🏆🏆 (@SJFCFANS) July 12, 2021
Richard Sutherland also offered his approval, branding the new shirt “gorgeous”.
That is gorgeous
— Richard Sutherland (@templeofsaints) July 12, 2021
Twitter user “HectorMcGreggor” was also ebullient in their praise.
Ooooft! 😍🥰 https://t.co/pwP45dxM3i
— HectorMcGreggor (@GreggorHector) July 12, 2021
However, it wasn’t all positive, with the St Johnstone FC News Twitter account leaving readers in no doubt as to their dissatisfaction with the design.
This has the potential to be one of the worst kit designs we’ve had in the last 10 years…IMO https://t.co/wDTTjQEIb5
— St. Johnstone FC News ⭐️⭐️ (@sjfcnews) July 12, 2021
St Johnstone in the Europa League — everything you need to know: Potential opponents, key dates, safety nets