‘Ooooft!’: Fans react on Twitter as St Johnstone launch new kit

St Johnstone have launched their new kit for the 2021/22 season.

And Perth fans seem delighted with their side’s new look.

Saints enter the new campaign of the back of achieving a stunning domestic cup double last season.

Now, before Tuesday night’s opening friendly clash with Preston North End, they have revealed their latest home kit.

Fan favourite Stevie May modelled the new kit, which features yellow flashes on the shoulders and a large St Johnstone crest woven into the fabric in dark blue.

Some supporters seemed delighted with the subtle tweaks to last season’s design, with Saints fan Twitter account @SJFCFANS leading the charge.

Richard Sutherland also offered his approval, branding the new shirt “gorgeous”.

That is gorgeous — Richard Sutherland (@templeofsaints) July 12, 2021

Twitter user “HectorMcGreggor” was also ebullient in their praise.

However, it wasn’t all positive, with the St Johnstone FC News Twitter account leaving readers in no doubt as to their dissatisfaction with the design.