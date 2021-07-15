Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone: Promising defender becomes second McDiarmid Park youngster to join Brechin City on loan

By Alan Temple
July 15 2021, 3.03pm
Maksym Kucheriavyi during a pre-season friendly between St Johnstone and Preston North End
St Johnstone prospect Max Kucheriavyi has joined Brechin City on loan.

Kucheriavyi, 19, spent several months training with the McDiarmid Park men last season and was rewarded with a three-year contract in June.

And the promising defender will continue his development with the Highland League outfit under the watchful eye of boss Andy Kirk and former Scotland boss Craig Levein, who is serving as an advisor at City.

Kucheriavyi will be starring at Glebe Park

Kucheriavyi, a late substitute in this week’s friendly draw against Preston, becomes the second Saints starlet to make the switch to Glebe Park during the close-season, following in the footsteps of teenage goalkeeper Jack Wills.

Speaking after signing his Saints deal, Kucheriavyi outlined his hopes for the future, stating: “I’m very pleased to have this contract for three years. This is an exciting period of my career because this is a great place to play football.

“It’s very reassuring, and also gives me confidence, to know that there is belief in me.

“I will now keep focusing on working hard on my game, listening and learning every day, and trying to develop and improve as much as I can.”

Kucheriavyi could make his Brechin debut when they travel to Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Promising St Johnstone goalkeeper tipped for a big future amid baptism of fire with Brechin City

