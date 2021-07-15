St Johnstone: Promising defender becomes second McDiarmid Park youngster to join Brechin City on loan

St Johnstone prospect Max Kucheriavyi has joined Brechin City on loan.

Kucheriavyi, 19, spent several months training with the McDiarmid Park men last season and was rewarded with a three-year contract in June.

And the promising defender will continue his development with the Highland League outfit under the watchful eye of boss Andy Kirk and former Scotland boss Craig Levein, who is serving as an advisor at City.

Kucheriavyi, a late substitute in this week’s friendly draw against Preston, becomes the second Saints starlet to make the switch to Glebe Park during the close-season, following in the footsteps of teenage goalkeeper Jack Wills.

Speaking after signing his Saints deal, Kucheriavyi outlined his hopes for the future, stating: “I’m very pleased to have this contract for three years. This is an exciting period of my career because this is a great place to play football.

“It’s very reassuring, and also gives me confidence, to know that there is belief in me.

“I will now keep focusing on working hard on my game, listening and learning every day, and trying to develop and improve as much as I can.”

Kucheriavyi could make his Brechin debut when they travel to Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.