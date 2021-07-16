David Wotherspoon makes St Johnstone penalty admission after skying pre-season spot kick

David Wotherspoon was determined to lay down a marker for St Johnstone when he put himself on the spot against Preston North End.

The midfielder had drawn the Perth side level with a classy finish from 20 yards after attacker Michael O’Halloran harassed Lilywhites goalkeeper Matt Hudson.

But his second half penalty soared high over the bar into the McDiarmid stand.

And the 31-year-old Canadian internationalist, who confessed to missing two previous penalties, reckons he’s blown his chance of convincing boss Callum Davidson he should be on spot-kick duty this term.

“I would definitely put my name forward again,” said last term’s cup double winner.

“But, when you’ve taken three over eight years and missed all three, I doubt I’ll get back on them anytime soon!

“There were two saves and then that one on Tuesday was not even close.

“But I’m delighted to get the goal. It was great work from Mikey to close the goalkeeper down.

“He does that so well, so often – using his pace to his advantage.

“It broke kindly for me and I found the back of the net.

“I’m glad I could score that one but we’ll forget about the penalty.”

Saints continue their build-up against Aberdeen behind closed doors today, hard on the heels of a 6-1 win over Stenhousemuir and the draw with Preston.

Wotherspoon, who is relishing the prospect of another European adventure with his hometown team, was delighted to see 1000 masked fans back in the Perth stadium for North End’s visit.

And the club hopes to get the green light for 2000-plus to access next Saturday’s friendly with Fleetwood Town.

“It adds excitement you took for granted before the pandemic,” he admitted.

“It was such a privilege to have them back and to have them getting behind us again.

“It was a wee bit emotional. We obviously hadn’t played in front of fans for such a long time.

“For them to applaud us the way they did and just have them back was great.

“We’re looking forward to the season and we’re very excited.

“I think that shows in the football we are already playing.

“It’s great to be back, especially on the back of last season.

“We’ve hit the ground running and are very confident.”

Perth boss Davidson was delighted with the impact made by a series of second-half substitutes against Preston, including his loans stars and home-grown kids Jordan Northcott and Cammy Ballantyne, who starred on loan at Montrose last season.

Striker Chris Kane missed out with a calf injury and midfielders Craig Bryson and Charlie Gilmour didn’t feature.

“I thought Reece and Hayden were excellent and Jordan and Cammy came on too. They played well in a high-quality game,” said Davidson.

“They all knew their jobs. Cammy had Covid for the first ten days of training so it was great to get him on the pitch.

“We always talk about intensity and pressure and there was plenty of it against Preston.

“Callum Booth came through after having a few niggles.

“And hopefully we will get Charlie and Craig involved in our next game.”