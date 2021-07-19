Everything St Johnstone fans need to know about PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray following Europa League draw

St Johnstone will face either PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray in the Europa League third qualifying round.

The two continental giants — who finished as runners-up in the Dutch and Turkish top-flights, respectively — will square off in the Champions League second qualifying round and whichever side loses will play Scotland’s cup double winners on August 5 and 12.

The clubs need no introduction and will immediately join Hamburg, Monaco and Rosenborg among the most prestigious institutions St Johnstone have ever hosted in European competition.

However, Courier Sport has taken a deeper delve into what awaits Callum Davidson’s men.

GALATASARAY

The gaffer: Fatih Terim

Should St Johnstone ultimately face Galatasaray, a true icon of Turkish football will arrive at McDiarmid Park in the form of 67-year-old Fatih Terim.

His status as a Gala legend was already assured by virtue of his playing career, with the loyal defender winning three Turkish Cups and making more than 300 appearances for the club.

However, those numbers pale into insignificance when compared to his coaching achievements.

Terim has managed Turkey on three occasions — guiding his nation to the Euro 2008 semi-final — and has enjoyed four spells as Galatasaray manager, claiming 17 major honours, including the 2000 UEFA Cup.

He also bossed in Serie A with Milan and Fiorentina.

Star man: Ryan Babel

The former Liverpool winger has rediscovered his swagger and creative streak in Turkey and is the mercurial talisman of a star-studded attack.

Now 34, Babel still managed to notch seven goals and five assists as Galatasaray finished second in the Turkish Super Lig behind Besiktas last season.

Should you successfully shackle Babel, there is the small matter of ex-Atletico Madrid and Manchester United marksman Radamel Falcao with which to be concerned.

Younes Belhanda, with six goals and three assists in the 2020/21 league campaign, is a constant threat, with a penchant for cutting in from the flank and fizzing shots on target and Kerem Akturkoglu, 22, is one of Turkish football’s most promising midfield talents.

The history

Founded in 1905, Galatasaray are the most successful club in Turkey with 22 Super Lig titles to their name and 18 Turkish Cup wins. Their rivalries with Istanbul foes Besiktas and Fenerbahce are among the most fierce in world football.

That domestic dominance translated to European glory when they won the UEFA Cup in 2000, defeating Arsenal on penalties following a turgid 0-0 draw at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen

The away leg

Galatasaray have played their home matches at the 52,223-capacity Turk Telekom Stadium since 2011, with the £180 million ground replacing the infamous, intimidating Ali Sami Yen.

The stadium is located on the very northern outskirts of Istanbul.

Turkey is on the red list for travel from Scotland.

PSV EINDHOVEN

The gaffer: Roger Schmidt

German gegenpressing advocate Schmidt, 54, was one of the most talked about coaches in Europe following spells with RB Salzburg and Bayer Levekusen, winning a league and cup double with the former.

His tireless commitment to offensive, direct, heavy pressing football was thrilling to watch and, following a lucrative stint in China with Beijing Guoan — winning the national cup — he has brought that philosophy to the Netherlands.

Schmidt was appointed PSV boss on March 11 and lost just one of his final nine Eredivisie fixtures last term, helping the club to a second-place finish behind Ajax.

Star man: Donyell Malen

A sizeable asterisk must go beside this choice because, put simply, there is every chance Malen, scorer of 24 goals at the age of 21 last season, may never play for PSV ever again, such is the level of interest in him, including from Liverpool and Dortmund.

The same can be said for another obvious selection in this section: Denzel Dumfries, who is reportedly closing in on a move to Everton. A true revelation for the Netherlands this summer, he has ascended the wish-list of many top continental sides.

Of those actually likely to line up against the Saintees in August — should PSV lose to Galatasaray — Eran Zahavi, the Israeli international, is a familiar face to Scottish fans following the repeated battles between the nations in recent years.

World Cup-winner Mario Gotze is not the generational talent which he appeared destined to become but did tally six goals and six assists last season, while Phillip Max and Chukwunonso Madueke are creative outlets to be watched.

Mohammed Ihattaren, only 18, is destined to be a superstar and, in the fullness of time, could become an ‘I was there‘ moment for fans who get to watch him strut his stuff in Perth.

The history

Although historically in the shadow of Ajax — both in terms of titles and perception around the world — PSV boast an impressive 24 Eredivisie crowns and have won the KNVB Cup nine times.

They, like their Amsterdam rivals, also lifted the continent’s biggest prize, winning the European Cup in 1988, defeating Benfica 6-5 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in Stuttgart.

That followed the club’s 1978 Cup Winners’ Cup triumph, defeating Bastia 3-0 on aggregate.

The away leg

The Philips Stadion has become a familiar sight, and name, in European football, hosting the 2006 UEFA Cup final between Middlesbrough and Sevilla and three fixtures at Euro 2000. It has a capacity of 35,000.

Netherlands is on the amber list for travel from Scotland.