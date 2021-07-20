Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson expects a couple of new signings this week

By Eric Nicolson
July 20 2021, 10.27pm
Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson.

There could be two new St Johnstone signings by the weekend, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The Perth boss has sensed that dominoes are now beginning to fall after a nationwide lull in transfer window business over the last couple of weeks.

And he is confident of bringing in more recruits to join on-loan duo Hayden Muller and Reece Devine.

“I’m working hard on it,” said Davidson. “The market has been pretty quiet but things are starting to move just now.

“I’d expect a couple of faces by the end of this week. We need to get the squad ready and together for Europe.

“I like a lot of players.

“There are a lot of players who I think would do well for St Johnstone. We keep looking and are trying to find the right fit.”

The prospect of facing either PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray in a Europa League qualifier, with at least two more games of continental competition guaranteed after that, should help entice potential targets.

And it may also play an important part in keeping current squad members at McDiarmid Park.

“The players are desperate to do well and it’s a good platform for them to play,” said Davidson.

“A lot of the boys will want to play in Europe.

“If offers come in that are acceptable and reasonable, it might be a different conversation.

“European football is a good carrot for them to test themselves against the top teams.

“I’d like to hold onto them all but it might not be possible.”

Saints continue their build-up to the Premiership kick-off with a Wednesday evening friendly at Arbroath.

Then it will be Fleetwood Town in Perth on Saturday.

“The boys are all fit and strong,” said Davidson. “We’ll need to rotate the squad and make sure everyone is as fresh as they can be.

“I was really pleased with the intensity of the Preston game. We competed very well with them.”

