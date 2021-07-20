St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson expects a couple of new signings this week

There could be two new St Johnstone signings by the weekend, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The Perth boss has sensed that dominoes are now beginning to fall after a nationwide lull in transfer window business over the last couple of weeks.

And he is confident of bringing in more recruits to join on-loan duo Hayden Muller and Reece Devine.

“I’m working hard on it,” said Davidson. “The market has been pretty quiet but things are starting to move just now.

“I’d expect a couple of faces by the end of this week. We need to get the squad ready and together for Europe.

“I like a lot of players.

“There are a lot of players who I think would do well for St Johnstone. We keep looking and are trying to find the right fit.”

The prospect of facing either PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray in a Europa League qualifier, with at least two more games of continental competition guaranteed after that, should help entice potential targets.

🆕 | "Anything can happen. We will take anyone and give it a go."@Stevie__may spoke to #SaintsTV following this afternoon's exciting Europa League qualifier draw.#SJFC pic.twitter.com/TIjsRmqs0G — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 19, 2021

And it may also play an important part in keeping current squad members at McDiarmid Park.

“The players are desperate to do well and it’s a good platform for them to play,” said Davidson.

“A lot of the boys will want to play in Europe.

“If offers come in that are acceptable and reasonable, it might be a different conversation.

“European football is a good carrot for them to test themselves against the top teams.

“I’d like to hold onto them all but it might not be possible.”

🗣️"I'd never stop anybody from playing at a higher level." Callum Davidson discusses the transfer speculation surrounding some of his key players after winning the cup double. Who do you want to stay at McDiarmid Park, St Johnstone fans?👇 pic.twitter.com/N2pnQjvBpy — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) July 19, 2021

Saints continue their build-up to the Premiership kick-off with a Wednesday evening friendly at Arbroath.

Then it will be Fleetwood Town in Perth on Saturday.

“The boys are all fit and strong,” said Davidson. “We’ll need to rotate the squad and make sure everyone is as fresh as they can be.

“I was really pleased with the intensity of the Preston game. We competed very well with them.”