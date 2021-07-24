St Johnstone granted exemption to play Galatasaray in Perth

St Johnstone have been granted a Scottish Government exemption which will allow them to play Galatasaray at McDiarmid Park.

Fears had been building that because Turkey was on the red list for travel the two clubs would have to find neutral venues for both legs of the Europa League third round qualifier.

Galatasaray are trailing PSV Eindhoven 5-1 after the first leg of their Champions League encounter and unless they produce a footballing miracle will be Saints’ opposition on their return to European competition.

The issue has been taken to Westminster and Holyrood, with local MSPs and MPs stating the Perth club’s case.

The SFA have also stepped in and their chief executive, Ian Maxwell, confirmed: “We are grateful for the co-operation of Scottish Government in finding a solution to the existing travel guidance, which will enable Scottish clubs to participate in Uefa club competitions safely provided they follow additional mitigations.

“We will continue to liaise with government on implications for men’s and women’s clubs and match officials regarding foreign travel during European competitions.”

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL IS COMING BACK TO MCDIARMID PARK! We will play our Europa League qualifier game at McDiarmid Park! Fantastic news for Saints fans!#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 24, 2021

Scottish Government Transport Secretary Michael Matheson MSP said: “These steps to allow the games to go ahead are only being taken following extremely careful consideration of any potential threat to wider public health.

“Robust safeguards including daily PCR testing, quarantine bubbles and not permitting away spectators are among the steps required to

allow the games to go ahead.”

The McDiarmid Park leg takes place on August 12 and the away game seven days earlier.