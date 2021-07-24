Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone granted exemption to play Galatasaray in Perth

By Eric Nicolson
July 24 2021, 2.58pm Updated: July 24 2021, 3.35pm
McDiarmid Park.
McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone have been granted a Scottish Government exemption which will allow them to play Galatasaray at McDiarmid Park.

Fears had been building that because Turkey was on the red list for travel the two clubs would have to find neutral venues for both legs of the Europa League third round qualifier.

Galatasaray are trailing PSV Eindhoven 5-1 after the first leg of their Champions League encounter and unless they produce a footballing miracle will be Saints’ opposition on their return to European competition.

The issue has been taken to Westminster and Holyrood, with local MSPs and MPs stating the Perth club’s case.

The SFA have also stepped in and their chief executive, Ian Maxwell, confirmed: “We are grateful for the co-operation of Scottish Government in finding a solution to the existing travel guidance, which will enable Scottish clubs to participate in Uefa club competitions safely provided they follow additional mitigations.

“We will continue to liaise with government on implications for men’s and women’s clubs and match officials regarding foreign travel during European competitions.”

Scottish Government Transport Secretary Michael Matheson MSP said: “These steps to allow the games to go ahead are only being taken following extremely careful consideration of any potential threat to wider public health.

“Robust safeguards including daily PCR testing, quarantine bubbles and not permitting away spectators are among the steps required to
allow the games to go ahead.”

The McDiarmid Park leg takes place on August 12 and the away game seven days earlier.

Cammy Ballantyne: I want to be a part of the history-making St Johnstone squad I watched on TV

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier