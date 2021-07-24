Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson thrilled to get McDiarmid Park green light for Europa League

By Eric Nicolson
July 24 2021, 10.27pm Updated: July 24 2021, 10.34pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson with coach Steven MacLean.
Callum Davidson is thrilled that St Johnstone fans will get the chance to see a European powerhouse at McDiarmid Park next month.

And he is also delighted that he and his players have a bit of certainty surrounding the start of their European adventure.

Should Galatasaray be unable to produce a footballing shock to end all shocks and overturn a 5-2 deficit in their Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven, they ‘ll drop into the Europa League qualifiers to face Saints.

And now that a government exemption has been secured to find a way round Turkey’s red light coronavirus status, Davidson knows what he is planning for.

“We’re delighted,” said the Perth boss. “It is fantastic news being able to have the game at McDiarmid Park.

“Hopefully we can get supporters in the door which will be even better. That is why you play in Europe.

“The worry was where we were going to play and whether it was going to need to be two neutral venues.

“There would have been the logistics of getting players ready, away and then back for league games.

“Now that it is one away game and one home game, we can prepare and plan for it.

“If it is Galatasaray, they are right up there as one of the top teams in Europe.

“It’s a great place for St Johnstone to go and compete.

Big nights and big crowds

“I’m very fortunate to have been part of European nights at McDiarmid Park.

“I’m really looking forward to it and so are the players.

“They really should have been concentrating on the game but they all heard the news. They are all delighted.

“The players want to play in front of big crowds.

“The timings will be pretty short and there will be a lot of testing going on.

“Fingers crossed we are all OK and can get a full squad out there.”

Saints will have their Premiership opener against Ross County to play before they enter the Europa League.

Pre-season was brought to a conclusion with a 0-0 draw against Fleetwood Town.

“I would have liked more 90 minutes in players,” said Davidson.

“But Liam Craig, Murray Davidson, Craig Bryson and Chris Kane hadn’t really trained.

“It was a really difficult game and Fleetwood matched us up. It was basically man for man all over the pitch.”

Stevie May missed out but should be available for the weekend. There is less certainty regarding Callum Booth and Charlie Gilmour, however.

“Stevie May tried to train on Friday but wasn’t quite right,” Davidson reported. “He will be OK for next week.

“We’ll see how Charlie and Callum are over the next few days.”

