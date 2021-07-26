From Kelty to Istanbul: St Johnstone get rewards of stunning cup success

St Johnstone’s first involvement in cup football last season was trying to chisel out a bit of form against an East of Scotland League side on the edge of Fife.

This year they will be Scotland’s double cup champions taking on a colossus of European football.

Liam Craig, who has played in Turkey with Saints against Eskisehirspor in 2012, took a while to get his head around the fact that Galatasaray almost certainly lie in wait for them in less than a fortnight.

It’s a glamour continental fixture that will be a fitting reward for the domestic achievements of Callum Davidson’s men.

From Kelty to Istanbul.

“It was my first European game when we played Eskisehirspor,” said the veteran midfielder. “I loved it and can’t wait to go back to Turkey.

“It starts to hit home now that we know it’s happening, assuming they don’t turn around the first leg obviously.

“It was a bit surreal waiting for the outcome of a game between PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray to find out who will play St Johnstone!

“It’s madness, really, because a year ago we started out in the Betfred Cup at Kelty Hearts and you look at what happened since that night.

“We had the hope of winning one trophy but went on to win two and qualified for Europe through the league as well.

“So it has been an unbelievable time and we have a great Europa League tie to look forward to now as well.

“It’s incredible. You start seeing the teams you can get and it was always going to be difficult.

“So if it is Galatasaray then we’ll be going up against a massive club, one of the top clubs in Europe who have some great names playing for them.”

Welcome to Hell – kind of

The old ‘Welcome to Hell’ aura Galatasaray created in their intimidating Ali Sami Yen ground has been diluted.

They won’t even be playing in the purpose-built Türk Telekom Arena. Their temporary Istanbul home is the 17,000 capacity Fatih Terim Stadium.

But it will be a daunting challenge Saints face all the same.

“Everyone knows about the atmosphere there,” said Craig. “You see it and you hear it, so to have an away game there will be special.

“And it’s important for us to have a home game here in Perth as well.

“Our supporters missed out on a lot last year, a lot of big days, so hopefully we will be able to get as many people as possible through the gates.

“But we have a massive league game against Ross County to kick us off in the league before that so we’re looking forward to that.”

Now that Saints have Europa League clarity over where they will be playing their third round qualifiers, all the focus will be on the Premiership opener against Ross County on Saturday.

Another good season on the cards

“I think we are in good shape,” said Craig, who started the 0-0 draw with Fleetwood Town that concluded their pre-season programme on Saturday.

“Long gone are the days where people come back overweight and unfit.

“Now you have sports scientists and all that. It’s much better and boys are in great shape all the time.

Cups out for home European Football 🏆🏆#SJFC pic.twitter.com/ZGKuVew6md — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 24, 2021

“It has been enjoyable and the good thing is we have been able to keep the majority of players from last season.

“We have added one or two and we have some young boys coming through as well, so I think it’s a strong squad again.

“I’m sure the manager will be looking to bring in one or two as well to add to what we already have.

“We want to keep going, try to be consistent and if we keep the squad together then there’s no reason we can’t have another good season.”