Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Premier Sports Cup draw: St Johnstone start League Cup defence in Arbroath

By Eric Nicolson
July 25 2021, 7.38pm Updated: July 25 2021, 7.47pm
St Johnstone are the League Cup holders.
St Johnstone will begin the defence of the League Cup with a trip to face Championship side Arbroath.

Callum Davidson’s men, who defeated Livingston in last year’s final, avoided the group stage thanks to their league position.

Like Saints, Dundee and Dundee United were seeded for the last-16, after cruising through their respective pools, with United also on the road against lower league opposition, Ayr United, and the Dark Blues given a home tie against Motherwell.

The draw handed Dunfermline a daunting trip to face Rangers, while Fife neighbours Raith Rovers will welcome Aberdeen to Kirkcaldy.

The full draw is –

Rangers v Dunfermline

Arbroath v St Johnstone

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Ayr United v Dundee United

Celtic v Hearts

Raith Rovers v Aberdeen

Dundee v Motherwell

Livingston v St Mirren

The matches will be played on the weekend of August 14/15.

