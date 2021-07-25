Premier Sports Cup draw: St Johnstone start League Cup defence in Arbroath

St Johnstone will begin the defence of the League Cup with a trip to face Championship side Arbroath.
Callum Davidson’s men, who defeated Livingston in last year’s final, avoided the group stage thanks to their league position.
🚨 Premier Sports Cup 2nd Round Draw 🚨
What are your picks for the standout fixtures? 🤔#PremierSportsCup | @spfl pic.twitter.com/dCgrOaP4qA
— Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 25, 2021
Like Saints, Dundee and Dundee United were seeded for the last-16, after cruising through their respective pools, with United also on the road against lower league opposition, Ayr United, and the Dark Blues given a home tie against Motherwell.
The draw handed Dunfermline a daunting trip to face Rangers, while Fife neighbours Raith Rovers will welcome Aberdeen to Kirkcaldy.
Just a reminder of how Saints got on last season… pic.twitter.com/szsTRIAWxt
— St Johnstone Fans (@StJohnstoneFans) July 25, 2021
The full draw is –
Rangers v Dunfermline
Arbroath v St Johnstone
Hibernian v Kilmarnock
Ayr United v Dundee United
Celtic v Hearts
Raith Rovers v Aberdeen
Dundee v Motherwell
Livingston v St Mirren
The matches will be played on the weekend of August 14/15.