St Johnstone: Here’s how to get the latest Saints stories straight into your inbox

By Eric Nicolson
July 30 2021, 8.30am Updated: July 30 2021, 10.03am
St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr lifts the Scottish Cup.
Callum Davidson replacing Tommy Wright was supposed to be Scottish football’s equivalent of taking the mic from Frank Sinatra.

But the rookie boss did it his way and led St Johnstone to the club’s most successful season ever.

Can he keep his history-making squad together? If not, who will check in at McDiarmid Park to replace the cup double heroes?

Our new St Johnstone newsletter will keep you up to date on the goings on in Perth.

You’ll get the latest Saints transfer updates, match coverage, opinion and analysis from our top team of football writers dropping into your inbox every Thursday morning for free.

To sign up, click HERE.

