Sunday, August 1st 2021
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Every team St Johnstone could face in Europa League and Europa Conference League draws

By Alan Temple
August 1 2021, 9.00am Updated: August 1 2021, 1.55pm
The Europa League prize
St Johnstone’s European path will be mapped out on Monday afternoon.

The draws for the Europa League and Europa Conference League playoff rounds will both take place in Nyon, Switzerland, ensuring the Saintees will know their fate, regardless of whether they see off Galatasaray.

UEFA confirmed the sections for the Europa Conference League over the weekend, meaning there are now a handful of opponents the Perth side could face should they drop into the new third-tier tournament.

Here, Courier Sport outlines who St Johnstone could face in the next stage of their European journey.

Europa League

Fingers, toes and all other appendages you can think of are crossed that St Johnstone can achieve the most monumental continental achievement in their history by defeating Galatasaray over the next fortnight.

If so, Callum Davidson’s men, in Pot 4, will face one of five Pot 1 sides.

They cannot draw the sixth team in that pot, Fenerbahce, due to the fact clubs from the same countries cannot be paired together and Galatasaray could yet progress.

Teun Koopmeiners takes instruction from Ruud van Nistelrooy on national team duty

As such, St Johnstone’s potential opponents are AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine), Royal Antwerp (Belgium), Sturm Graz (Austria) and Randers (Denmark).

Of those foes-in-waiting, Antwerp are no strangers to Scottish fans after being dumped out of the Europa League by Rangers last season, succumbing 9-5 on aggregate following a breathless tie.

A pairing with AZ would set alarm bells ringing given they have three of the hottest prospects in Dutch football in the form of Calvin Stengs, Myron Boadu and Arsenal-linked skipper Teun Koopmeiners.

Then again, if the Saintees are coming off the back of a win against Galatasaray, what’s to fear?

Europa Conference League

Even if Galatasaray prevail over the Saintees, there is still a safety net as they drop into the playoff round of UEFA’s newest competition.

Monday’s draw takes place before the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League takes place, meaning St Johnstone may be left waiting on the the winners of a tie before knowing their opponents for sure.

Wonderkid: Camavinga

Having been placed in Group 2 of the draw, St Johnstone/Galatasaray will be paired with either Rennes (France), or the winners of: Laci (Albania) v Anderlecht (Bel), Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) v LASK (Austria) or Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel).

Given St Johnstone have avoided the looming danger of Tottenham Hotspur (who Aberdeen could face), Feyenoord (who Hibernian could face) and Jose Mourinho’s Roma, there is cause for cautious optimism.

Rennes, who finished sixth in Ligue 1 last term and boast one of the most talented youngsters on the planet in €50 million-rated Eduardo Camavinga, are clearly to be avoided.

Spartak Trnava may bring back some grim memories of 2014.

