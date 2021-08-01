St Johnstone ‘working hard behind the scenes’ to get Eetu Vertainen deal concluded

The wait goes on for confirmation of Eetu Vertainen as a St Johnstone player.

The Perth side are still “working hard behind the scenes” to get the transfer of the Finnish under-21 international over the line, according to manager Callum Davidson.

Saints have agreed a deal with the Ilves forward who can play through the middle and out wide but are not yet at the stage of making an official announcement.

“We are still working hard behind the scenes to get something sorted,” said Davidson.

“I don’t know when that will be. I leave that to the guys behind the scenes.”

Meanwhile, Stevie May and Chris Kane will both be in contention for starts against Galatasaray on Thursday night after coming off the bench to good effect in the 0-0 draw with Ross County.

“Stevie May only trained yesterday (Friday) and Kano has missed the first three weeks of pre-season,” said Davidson.

“The two of them were probably just a wee bit short on fitness.

“It was the right time for them to come on and make an impact and I thought they did that.”

We should have won

Reflecting on the match, Davidson’s mind was pretty clear.

“I thought we should have won,” he said. “First half both teams played the same system.

“It was quite difficult to get any real flow in the game and it was quite scrappy.

“There were a lot of little niggly fouls that I thought the referee could have maybe played on.

“Second half I was pleased with the change in intensity as I asked them to be a little bit more positive on the front foot and more aggressive.”

Reece Devine made his competitive debut in Dingwall and Davidson was impressed with the on-loan Manchester United left-back’s display.

“I thought he was excellent,” said the Perth boss. “All credit to him because that was his first senior game.

“Reece was a little bit behind when he came up the road.

“He has worked extremely hard to get better. He has ability and he has real pace. It was a very good performance.”

