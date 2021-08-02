Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone will face trip to Austria or Serbia if they drop into the Europa Conference League

By Eric Nicolson
August 2 2021, 1.21pm Updated: August 2 2021, 6.57pm
Post Thumbnail

If St Johnstone are knocked out of the Europa League by Galatasaray they will face Vojvodina Novi Sad or LASK in the play-off round of the Conference League.

Today’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland paired the losers of the sides who clash in Istanbul this week and then Scotland seven days later with the winners of the games between the Serbian and Austrian teams.

LASK will probably be the favourites to progress.

They were fourth in their league last season and were runners-up in their domestic cup competition.

Two years ago they got to the round of 16, when they were defeated by Manchester United. Last season they made it as far as the group stage, when their best result was a 3-3 draw with Spurs.

The matches are scheduled for August 19 and 26. The away game for Saints would be first.

The winners will progress to the group stage of Uefa’s new third tier competition, with big financial rewards to go with it.

Saints started their league campaign with a 0-0 draw against Ross County and will fly out to Turkey on Wednesday.

