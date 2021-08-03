Galatasaray star Radamel Falcao told to find a new club ahead of St Johnstone Europa League clash

Galatasaray striker Radamel Falcao has been told to find another club, making him an unlikely starter against St Johnstone.

The Colombian legend is one of the Turkish side’s biggest earners and, along with ex-West Ham man Sofiane Feghouli, is set to be moved on.

With Champions League riches denied them after they were thrashed by PSV Eindhoven, cost-cutting need to take place.

And chairman Burak Elmas has started that process ahead of Saints’ trip to Istanbul.

“I talked to Falcao and Feghouli,” he said.

“They provided very good services to us but with this fee structure we can’t pay their fees.

“We want them to find a club.

“I hope they will respond and they will find a club for themselves in a short time.

“We part ways with good relations.

“This is a management decision and we won’t consider them for the coming season.”

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.