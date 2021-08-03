Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Galatasaray star Radamel Falcao told to find a new club ahead of St Johnstone Europa League clash

By Eric Nicolson
August 3 2021, 11.18am
Radamel Falcao.
Galatasaray striker Radamel Falcao has been told to find another club, making him an unlikely starter against St Johnstone.

The Colombian legend is one of the Turkish side’s biggest earners and, along with ex-West Ham man Sofiane Feghouli, is set to be moved on.

With Champions League riches denied them after they were thrashed by PSV Eindhoven, cost-cutting need to take place.

And chairman Burak Elmas has started that process ahead of Saints’ trip to Istanbul.

“I talked to Falcao and Feghouli,” he said.

“They provided very good services to us but with this fee structure we can’t pay their fees.

“We want them to find a club.

“I hope they will respond and they will find a club for themselves in a short time.

“We part ways with good relations.

“This is a management decision and we won’t consider them for the coming season.”

