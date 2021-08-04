St Johnstone will play the team and not the badge as they go into the heat of Galatasaray battle

St Johnstone will play the team and not the iconic badge and colours as the Perth side make their return to European football against Galatasaray.

It’s a mindset the McDiarmid Park side mastered to such wonderful effect last season.

And it’s the reason Callum Davidson has faith his players will be undaunted by the task of taking on a colossus of European football in front of their fervent support.

Combine this muscle-memory with the fact that Saints’ Turkish opposition are going through a squad transition, and the Europa League third round qualifier might not be the mismatch many will lazily presume.

The confidence a cup double instils doesn’t deflate over a couple of summer months.

“We are the underdogs,” said Davidson. “But that was the same in the final of the Scottish Cup and even more so in the quarter-final at Ibrox.

“Belief is a big thing. The first priority is to still be in the tie when we go back to McDiarmid Park.

“The squad hasn’t changed much. Ideally, I would like to have brought one or two more in.

“We lost a couple of attacking players and we are working really hard to get attacking players in. We will continue trying.

“They all know they can perform and they did that brilliantly on the big occasion last season.

“I’ve got high demands of them and I expect no different in this one.

“We were probably slightly off our level on Saturday – the players know that – but I’m confident we’ll be back on it for this one.”

Rosenborg are the largest scalp Saints have claimed in the modern era of the Perth club.

Asked whether comparing the Norwegians, a club with an illustrious history and an uncertain present, and Galatasaray is valid, Davidson replied: “I don’t really know.

“Let’s hope we get the same result as the Rosenborg game.

“The foreign teams I have come up against, sometimes they are unbelievable.

“But sometimes their performances aren’t as high, so hopefully we can catch them on an off day and take advantage of it.

“Galatasaray have got a few players coming in and out so there is a bit of a turnover there.

“But whoever they put out, with the money they’re spending, it will be one of the top teams in Europe.

“That’s nothing against us. It’s just the way it is.”

Benefits of a later start

Craig Bryson is the only player left back in Scotland – a medial ligament strain that should only keep him out for a fortnight.

Davidson hopes the rest of the squad will feel the benefit of starting their European campaign in August for a change.

“That will be important,” he said.

“We’ve managed to get ourselves further forward in the tournament this time and have started our league season before playing in Europe.

“This is a huge tie.

“For a club like St Johnstone to play a club like Galatasaray is something to really look forward to.

“I was a bit concerned when it looked like Covid issues might stop us playing the second leg at our home ground. That would have been a big blow.

“This is a reward for everybody, fans included – and getting a big crowd at Perth is really important to us.

“For the players, especially the young ones, it will be a great football experience – playing one of the top teams in Europe, which you don’t get to do very often.

“The excitement is running through their veins, so it is down to me to ensure that they are ready and focussed.”

Tactical battle

Davidson – who admitted that getting the Is dotted and Ts crossed on the Eetu Vertainen transfer is “taking a little longer than we had hoped for” – proved to be a master tactician when the stakes were high last season and an on-point game plan will be crucial to Saints’ success in Istanbul.

“It’s a different style of football and a different tempo we’ll be coming up against,” he said.

“When we do press it’s a case of picking the right time.

“If you go high intensity all the time there will be points in the game when you start to wilt.

“We want to get the balance right – when to attack and to go at pace.

“I’ve watched them three times and they played in three different formations. And they basically had three different sets of players.

“That’s the way it is. They have a big squad to choose from. I just need to make sure I do my homework and know what each player can do.”

