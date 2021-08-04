Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

IN PICTURES: St Johnstone jet out to Turkey for huge Europa League clash with Galatasaray

By Sean Hamilton
August 4 2021, 11.13am Updated: August 4 2021, 11.30am
St Johnstone flew to Istanbul from Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday morning ahead of their clash with Galatasaray.
St Johnstone flew out of Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday morning ahead of their huge Europa League clash with Galatasaray in Istanbul.

Callum Davidson’s side face a tough task against the Turkish giants – but are set on ensuring they welcome star-studded opponents to McDiarmid Park next week with their hopes of progression still alive.

Perth stars like Jason Kerr and Liam Gordon have already spoken of their desire to shock Fatih Terim’s side.

Turkish football legend Fatih Terim.

And as Saints jetted out of Scotland, they looked a relaxed group.

We compiled the best St Johnstone images from their arrival in Edinburgh, ahead of a training session and press conference scheduled for Wednesday evening in the Turkish capital.

Check out the pictures below:

