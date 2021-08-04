IN PICTURES: St Johnstone jet out to Turkey for huge Europa League clash with Galatasaray

St Johnstone flew out of Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday morning ahead of their huge Europa League clash with Galatasaray in Istanbul.

Callum Davidson’s side face a tough task against the Turkish giants – but are set on ensuring they welcome star-studded opponents to McDiarmid Park next week with their hopes of progression still alive.

Perth stars like Jason Kerr and Liam Gordon have already spoken of their desire to shock Fatih Terim’s side.

And as Saints jetted out of Scotland, they looked a relaxed group.

We compiled the best St Johnstone images from their arrival in Edinburgh, ahead of a training session and press conference scheduled for Wednesday evening in the Turkish capital.

Check out the pictures below:

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.