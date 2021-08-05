Callum Davidson: Heroes of Istanbul have produced a ‘special night’ for St Johnstone

Callum Davidson’s Istanbul heroes produced a “special night” for St Johnstone.

But they will need another one on home turf to knock the mighty Galatasaray out of the Europa League.

Saints took the lead against Fatih Terim’s men in the second half through a Jason Kerr penalty before the 10-man Turks levelled with a quick-fire Sacha Boey equaliser.

The result will go down as one of the best in the Perth club’s European history and so too will the performance.

Now for another at McDiarmid Park next week.

“This is a special night for St Johnstone,” said Davidson.

“I am pleased to be going back to Perth with the tie still alive – that’s what we wanted to do.

“We don’t want to kid ourselves – it’s still going to be a really tough ask because they are a quality team.

“This was a big night for us in terms of the result and the performance, but all we’ve done is give ourselves a little chance to create history.

“If you’d asked people beforehand what they thought would happen here most would say Galatasaray will score four or five.

“So if you told someone it would be Galatasaray 1 St Johnstone 1 they’d think you were having a laugh.”

Davidson added: “We wanted to get it back to Perth with something to play for and hopefully we will be allowed a full house.

“It will be a great occasion getting Galatasaray to McDiarmid Park in a tie that is still finely balanced.

“We want the place to be rocking and to help make it a great European night.

“The atmosphere tonight was electric, we haven’t played in front of a crowd like that in a long time and it sounded like 30,000 there instead of 8,000 or whatever it was.

“So we had to get used to that again but once we settled down we were excellent.”

Early storm to weather

Saints had to weather an early storm but the longer the match went, the happier Davidson became.

“Galatasaray started so well, but we grew into the game and started to put them under pressure,” he said.

“I still think we can do better on the ball, but that’s me being really critical.

“I am disappointed with the goal because it was probably the only time we switched off.

“Reece was superb tonight, though, and it was just one slip but that’s why he’s here – to play competitive football.

“The lads were tremendous tonight. The shift they put in was incredible.

“The work-rate and energy levels were do good.”

Northern Ireland international Ali McCann was Saints’ outstanding performer – possibly the game’s outstanding performer as well.

And his transfer value will have risen significantly on the back of it.

“Ali was phenomenal,” said Davidson.

“He was the one who led us. He drove forward, won the ball back and was all over the pitch.

“I could name so many of the players so it’s unfair to name people, but Ali was tremendous.

“You saw again tonight what a good player he is.”

A captain’s role

Kerr, a spot-kick shoot-out hero at Ibrox, took on the captain’s responsibility when Chris Kane earned Saints their penalty.

“That’s two out of two for Jason now,” said Davidson.

“I was a bit nervous when he stepped up to take it because we have missed the last two, but he was always confident and it was good to see it hit the back of the net.

“Chris Kane wanted to take it because he wasn’t on the pitch last weekend when we got one, but Jason wanted it.

“It’s great that we have people who want to take them in huge games like this and Jason deserved it after his performance.

“He’s come so far in the last few years so all credit to him.”

