Craig Conway: St Johnstone underdogs can upset the odds again

Craig Conway has backed his old St Johnstone team-mates to embrace their underdog status one more time.

The former Perth forward was part of the Saints side that upset the odds to win a cup double last season.

And he watched with pride as they gave the mighty Galatasaray a Europa League scare.

Despite the fact that LASK are arguably an even stronger team than the Turks, Conway believes Callum Davidson’s men will love the fact that they are being written off by many yet again.

“I wasn’t surprised by the performances against Galatasaray,” said the Betfred Cup hero.

“The lads have shown how good they are in big games, so they would have loved going over there to get a draw against all the odds.

“And then in the home match they were competitive for a long time until Galatasaray’s class showed in the end.

“They have some top, top players who have been at the highest level in Europe and international football for years so it was always going to be a really big challenge to knock them out.

“But despite going out, it was still two very good performances and they will be full of confidence going to Austria on the back of it.”

Conway added: “LASK won’t be an easy game when you look at the results they’ve had in Europe over the last few years.

“They have beaten teams like Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, AZ Alkmaar and drew with Spurs last season in the Europa League group stages.

“So they have a real European pedigree but the boys will look at it the same as going to Galatasaray and try to cause another upset.

“Being underdogs suits them down to the ground.

“Last season in the cup runs nobody expected us to win against Rangers and against Hibs but we came through it against teams people thought would beat us.

“So if LASK are favourites and everyone expects them to win, that will suit Saints perfectly.”

Conway forged a fine career in England after starring with Dundee United and the bright lights of down south may soon be shining upon Ali McCann.

“Ali was fantastic last season and he’s just carried that form on this year,” he said.

“He’s stepped up every time he’s been asked to, whether it’s breaking into the St Johnstone team or playing for Northern Ireland.

“He showed in the two games against Galatasaray how good he is and how comfortable he is at that level.

“It’s obviously going to be tough for Saints to keep a hold of him long-term because clubs will be watching him.

“And how he played in Europe will probably have even more people interested in him now.

“Ali is a level-headed guy and getting plenty of praise won’t faze him.

“It’s actually difficult to remember he’s only 21 because he’s so mature.

“He’s got a great future ahead of him and can play at any level he wants but the biggest thing is that he works so hard and that will help him get there.”

Group stage game-changer

Getting past LASK into the Europa Conference League group stage will quickly put to bed the ‘this is as good as it gets’ chat surrounding Perth boss, Davidson.

“Callum had an unbelievable season for his first as a manager and people will be wondering how he can top it,” said Conway.

“But getting Saints through this tie and into the group stages of the Conference League would be another massive achievement.

“It’s difficult and we’ve not had many Scottish clubs make the groups in Europe over the years, so I’m sure he knows what it would mean for him and for the club.

“Financially, it would be a huge boost because I think it’s worth about three million, which would be game-changing money for a club like St Johnstone – especially after Covid.

“And for Callum it would be just even more proof that he’s one of the best up-and-coming managers now.”