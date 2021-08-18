Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

3 to watch: The LASK men to watch for St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
August 18 2021, 12.00pm
Alexander Schlager competes with Scotland's Che Adams during a World Cup qualifier.
LASK have a budget 10 times the size of St Johnstone and have retained a strong squad for 2021/22 despite allowing a few players to move on in the close season.

The average age is still in the mid-20s and they are almost certain to adopt their usual 3-4-3 formation, with a high-press game plan.

Courier Sport picks out three key men for the Austrian side.

 

Alexander Schlager

Only two players from the Austrian Bundesliga were selected for the country’s Euro 2020 squad and LASK’s goalkeeper was one of them.

Salzburg left-back Andreas Ulmer was the other.

He was actually the starting keeper in the recent World Cup qualifiers and played in the 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park a few months ago.

Grant Hanley scores past Alexander Schlager.

Schlager was replaced by Daniel Bachmann of Watford after a 4-0 defeat to Denmark and has yet to win his place back.

Saints benefitted from goalkeeping howlers in both legs of the Galatasaray match and Callum Davidson’s analysis is sure to pick up the fact that Schlager was rooted to his line when Grant Hanley scored Scotland’s first equaliser and that he flapped at a corner just before John McGinn’s overhead kick.

The 25-year-old, who started his career with Salzburg, has also seen Saints’ star midfielder Ali McCann close-up.

He was on the bench when McCann made his Northern Ireland debut in the Nations League in November.

 

Thomas Goiginger

As strong as they are as a collective unit, there hasn’t been much in the way of transfer speculation about the LASK players in the last couple of seasons – certainly not with British clubs.

The exception is 28-year-old winger Thomas Goiginger.

LASK’S Thomas Goiginger in action against Basel in 2019.

A bit of a late-career bloomer, he was linked with a £5 million move to Southampton a couple of years ago.

Quick and skilful, Goiginger can play on either wing.

He’s the LASK version of Glenn Middleton.

Goiginger has been called up several times for Austria but has just one cap to his name. That came in November, 2019 in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Latvia.

 

Marko Raguz

The 23-year-old represented Austria at under-18, under-19, under-20 and under-21 level.

Had it not been for a season-ending cruciate knee injury sustained against Antwerp in November, Raguz would probably have been sold in the summer.

Marko Garuz shields the ball from Tottenham’s Gareth Bale.

He is still working his way back to full match fitness and got 20 minutes of action off the bench in LASK’s weekend defeat to Sturm Graz.

If Saints are tiring in the late stages of the match, Raguz will be ready to capitalise.

