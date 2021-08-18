Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Eetu Vertainen doesn’t travel with St Johnstone to Austria but Callum Davidson hopeful of Dundee United debut

By Eric Nicolson
August 18 2021, 12.58pm Updated: August 18 2021, 1.22pm
Eetu Vertainen.
Eetu Vertainen.

St Johnstone haven’t been able to get Eetu Vertainen officially signed in time to take him to Austria for the Perth side’s Europa Conference League clash with Austria.

But manager Callum Davidson is optimistic that the Finland under-21 international could make his debut against Dundee United this weekend.

It is now over three weeks since Vertainen arrived in Scotland and the work permit saga is still dragging on.

However, it appears there is light at the end of the tunnel at last.

Eetu Vertainen.

“It has been a longer process than we’d hoped with Eetu,” said Davidson.

“The regulations have obviously changed and it’s quite difficult.

“I’m hoping to have him ready for Sunday, which will be a big boost for us, but nothing is set in stone with this process.

“There are delays and things get put back. So you don’t have a set timeline.

“It’s frustrating but it’s part and parcel of football. It’s just what you’ve got to do now.”

The former Ilves forward isn’t letting the debut delay get him down, Davidson confirmed.

“Eetu is in good spirits,” said the Perth boss. “He’s a very likeable lad and is really keen to get started – that’s his motivation.

“He’s very focused on getting going when we get things sorted out.

“All he’s been able to do so far is go out on runs to keep himself fit because he can’t train with us.

“He’s always got a smile on his face when I’ve seen him so that’s a good start.”

David Wotherspoon out

The other Saints player who didn’t get on the Klagenfurt-bound flight is David Wotherspoon.

“David hasn’t travelled because of the Covid situation so that’s disappointing for us and for him,” said Davidson.

“We have two or three knocks and we will have to assess it because we need people who are 100% fit.

“So that’s something I will have to take a look at before naming the team.

“With the heavy schedule we’ve had and are going to have, it’s a difficult one because you have to look at the risks.

“Ideally we wouldn’t have wanted extra-time on Sunday.

“We have altered training a bit but we don’t have the biggest squad, so it’s about watching the load on the players who have had a lot of minutes.

“A few players were playing catch-up, Stevie May and Chris Kane were two, so we have got games into them.

“And Glenn Middleton has come in, looking very fit as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]