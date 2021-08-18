Eetu Vertainen doesn’t travel with St Johnstone to Austria but Callum Davidson hopeful of Dundee United debut

St Johnstone haven’t been able to get Eetu Vertainen officially signed in time to take him to Austria for the Perth side’s Europa Conference League clash with Austria.

But manager Callum Davidson is optimistic that the Finland under-21 international could make his debut against Dundee United this weekend.

It is now over three weeks since Vertainen arrived in Scotland and the work permit saga is still dragging on.

However, it appears there is light at the end of the tunnel at last.

“It has been a longer process than we’d hoped with Eetu,” said Davidson.

“The regulations have obviously changed and it’s quite difficult.

“I’m hoping to have him ready for Sunday, which will be a big boost for us, but nothing is set in stone with this process.

“There are delays and things get put back. So you don’t have a set timeline.

“It’s frustrating but it’s part and parcel of football. It’s just what you’ve got to do now.”

The former Ilves forward isn’t letting the debut delay get him down, Davidson confirmed.

“Eetu is in good spirits,” said the Perth boss. “He’s a very likeable lad and is really keen to get started – that’s his motivation.

“He’s very focused on getting going when we get things sorted out.

“All he’s been able to do so far is go out on runs to keep himself fit because he can’t train with us.

“He’s always got a smile on his face when I’ve seen him so that’s a good start.”

David Wotherspoon out

The other Saints player who didn’t get on the Klagenfurt-bound flight is David Wotherspoon.

“David hasn’t travelled because of the Covid situation so that’s disappointing for us and for him,” said Davidson.

“We have two or three knocks and we will have to assess it because we need people who are 100% fit.

“So that’s something I will have to take a look at before naming the team.

“With the heavy schedule we’ve had and are going to have, it’s a difficult one because you have to look at the risks.

“Ideally we wouldn’t have wanted extra-time on Sunday.

“We have altered training a bit but we don’t have the biggest squad, so it’s about watching the load on the players who have had a lot of minutes.

“A few players were playing catch-up, Stevie May and Chris Kane were two, so we have got games into them.

“And Glenn Middleton has come in, looking very fit as well.”