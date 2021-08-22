Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Callum Davidson confirms date for David Wotherspoon return as St Johnstone boss rues ‘sloppy’ Dundee United defeat

By Alan Temple
August 22 2021, 7.00pm
Irked: Davidson
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has confirmed that David Wotherspoon will be in contention for Thursday night’s Europa Conference League playoff decider against LASK.

The Canadian internationalist has missed the Saintees’ last three games due to a period of Covid-enforced isolation but will return to training on Monday morning.

The protracted arrival of Eetu Vertainen also edges closer.

“David Wotherspoon is back tomorrow (Monday),” said Davidson. “In these types of games he can stand on the ball and give us a bit of quality in the final third.

David Wotherspoon was a key player for St Johnstone at Arbroath

“Unfortunately, that [his absence] is just Covid. There’s not a lot you can do. We’ve all had issues and we’ve had to cope without him. But he’ll be welcomed back

“We hope Eetu [Vertainen] will be here very soon because he is very similar to David in that regard. We are close — it’s just taking time with visas but we are hopeful it will happen in the coming week.”

No excuses

While St Johnstone could have been forgiven for having one eye on the most lucrative game in their history in four days’ time, Davidson’s team selection on Sunday underlined the importance he placed on the visit of Dundee United.

And he did not sugar-coat his disappointment in the aftermath of a 1-0 defeat, secured courtesy of a ‘sloppy’ Peter Pawlett strike.

Pawlett would later be dismissed after picking up a second yellow card for diving.

“We weren’t quite sharp enough,” he rued. “We weren’t reacting quickly enough.

Pawlett, later sent off, scored the winning goal

“Whether you put it down to a game last Thursday, we have to deal with getting the best out of players when big games come think and fast — because we weren’t quite at it.

“We gave away a sloppy goal. I don’t mind if they score good goals but we could do much better for their goal, then we didn’t have enough zip up front.”

Liam Gordon missed out on the match-day squad altogether and Davidson added: “Liam had an injury and wasn’t one we could risk.”

