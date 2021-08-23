Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone: The astonishing Europa Conference League cash windfall heading to McDiarmid Park if the Saintees defeat LASK

By Alan Temple
August 23 2021, 11.12am
Saints fans in full voice
St Johnstone will bank a guaranteed £2.9 million if they overcome LASK to reach the Europa Conference League (UECL) group phase on Thursday.

The encounter against the Austrians is the most lucrative game in the Saintees’ history and could open the door to even further riches as the competition progresses.

Each victory in the group phase is worth £540,000, while a draw will see a not inconsequential £180,000 added to the coffers.

A further amount is forthcoming in the form of a cut of the ‘market pool’, a variable fee based on the value of a nation’s TV market — and split between the participating clubs from that country.

St Johnstone did themselves proud against Galatasaray

The group winners will bank a further £945,000, with the runners-up pocketing £470,000.

As such, if St Johnstone were to get past LASK then win all of their games in the group stage, they would have earned more than £7 million.

One can dream.

Moneys earned between match-days one and three are paid out on November 5, with match-days four to six paid out on January 4, 2022.

What if the Saints reach the knockout stage?

If St Johnstone can qualify for the group phase of a continental competition, why not go a step further?

The financial rewards keep on coming as the tournament progresses.

Qualification for the knockout playoff round is worth £430,000, a last-16 place earns £1 million and a quarter-final berth has a £1.5 million reward.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma are likely to be in the UECL group stage

The business end of the competition sees £2.4 million paid to the semi-finalists and £3.9 million for reaching the final.

The winners of the final at the Arena Kombetare in Albania walk away with another £3.4 million.

What if the Saints are eliminated against LASK?

Even if the Saints do lose against LASK, their remarkable run to this point will not have been for nothing.

Not only will they have banked bumper gate receipts from sell-out showdowns against Galatasaray and the Austrians, but clubs eliminated at the UECL playoff round receive a one-off payment of £645,000.

St Johnstone would bank that windfall on September 10.

