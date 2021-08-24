Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael O’Halloran: Being called horrible to play against by LASK boss is a compliment to St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
August 24 2021, 10.28pm
Michael O'Halloran.
Being told how unpleasant a team they are to come up against has long been a badge of honour worn by St Johnstone players.

‘Eklig’ was the description of LASK manager Dominik Thalhammer in the wake of last Thursday’s 1-1 Europa Conference League draw between the sides in Klagenfurt, and ‘disgusting’ the translation.

A slightly new way of framing it, pehaps, but the principle hasn’t changed in a decade.

And neither has the way the message gets received in the Perth dressing room.

“We take it as a compliment as it means we are doing something right,” said O’Halloran.

“We don’t exactly want to be a nice side to play against.

“He said we were horrible and that’s his opinion. We have shown we can do the dirty side of the game but we can also play good football.”

Direct LASK

Thalhammer and his players were taken aback by the intensity of the Saints play in Austria and O’Halloran revealed that their opponents also caused a bit of a surprise with their tactics.

“We watched them before the game but I didn’t expect them to be so direct, especially in the first half,” he said.

“They were very direct but we will work on a few things and the gaffer will have us ready for Thursday.

“You don’t get any mediocre teams in Europe. They had a few really good players.

“The tie is wide open. It’s a one-off game and I expect both teams to have a go.

“We were a bit disappointed over there not to come away with the victory.

“That shows how far we have come, as we go away in Europe expecting to get a result.

“Hopefully our fans will come out and back us and we can make it a night to remember.”

Given the joy O’Halloran and Glenn Middleton got from using their acceleration to get beyond the LASK defenders, it would be a shock if that wasn’t a key part of Callum Davidson’s game plan for the second leg.

“At home we want to be on the front foot and in the ascendancy,” said the former Rangers man.

“It’s good we have pace in the team but we have plenty of other strengths.

“If you look at the team last week Kano (Chris Kane) was excellent and he led the line as well as getting a goal.

“In Europe his hold up play and that ability to buy you fouls in good areas is a real bonus for us.

“He has become a real goal threat. All good strikers score most of their goals in the six-yard box and he is getting himself in the right areas.

“It was a great ball in for his goal last week but Kano was in the poacher’s position to take advantage of it. It was like the Scottish Cup semi-final one.”

Thursday’s match has been described as the most lucrative in the club’s history, with £3 million the estimated group stage financial reward for the winners.

“The bonuses have been mentioned!” joked O’Halloran.

“No, we’ll treat it like any other game.

“It maybe helps that we’ve got such a young squad. You’ve seen it in all the big games before – we don’t treat them any differently.

“We know the incentive. Playing football until December against some top European sides would be massive.

“The footballing side is more important to us as players than the financial side.

“It would be the chance to put yourselves up against big teams. There are clubs like Tottenham in this competition.

“You’ve already seen what it was like here for the Galatasaray game and Thursday is going to be a big crowd as well.

“To get three more big nights at McDiarmid Park would be unbelievable.”

Early goal

The three-time Saints cup winner added: “Getting the draw over there has put us in a good position.

“It’s another cup final for us, another one-off big game.

“We’ve got experience in the squad and the feeling of invincibility you have as a young player.

“People say we’re horrible to play against but we’ve got some really good footballers as well.

“The more games we play in Europe, the better we’re getting.

“Hopefully we can get an early goal and put them under a bit of pressure to really come out. If they have to push forward that might suit us because we are good at defending a lead.”

