LASK injury blow as key midfielder Lukas Grgic is ruled out of St Johnstone game

St Johnstone’s Europa Conference League opponents LASK have suffered an injury blow ahead of Thursday night’s winner-takes-all play-off second leg clash at McDiarmid Park.

Influential midfielder Lukas Grgic has been ruled out with a serious shoulder injury and won’t be on the flight to Scotland.

Up until his substitution in the second half of the first leg in Klagenfurt last week Grgic, when he fell awkwardly, had arguably been LASK’s best player.

Manager Dominik Thalhammer is already dealing with a defensive injury crisis and is under pressure from supporters after a slow start to their league campaign.

A club statement read: “After Lukas Grgic had to be substituted in the play-off first leg against St. Johnstone FC due to an injury, it is clear after further clarification that the midfielder will be absent for the black and whites for a long time.

“The 26-year-old suffered a shoulder injury last Thursday and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.”