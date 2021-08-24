Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LASK injury blow as key midfielder Lukas Grgic is ruled out of St Johnstone game

By Eric Nicolson
August 24 2021, 1.26pm Updated: August 24 2021, 3.05pm
Lukas Grgic of LASK in action.
St Johnstone’s Europa Conference League opponents LASK have suffered an injury blow ahead of Thursday night’s winner-takes-all play-off second leg clash at McDiarmid Park.

Influential midfielder Lukas Grgic has been ruled out with a serious shoulder injury and won’t be on the flight to Scotland.

Up until his substitution in the second half of the first leg in Klagenfurt last week Grgic, when he fell awkwardly, had arguably been LASK’s best player.

Manager Dominik Thalhammer is already dealing with a defensive injury crisis and is under pressure from supporters after a slow start to their league campaign.

A club statement read: “After Lukas Grgic had to be substituted in the play-off first leg against St. Johnstone FC due to an injury, it is clear after further clarification that the midfielder will be absent for the black and whites for a long time.

“The 26-year-old suffered a shoulder injury last Thursday and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.”

