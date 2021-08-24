Scotland call-up for St Johnstone cup hero Zander Clark

St Johnstone double hero Zander Clark has been called-up for Scotland.

The Perth goalkeeper, who lifted two cups with Saints last season and has been on top form in their recent European matches, has been selected by Steve Clarke for next month’s World Cup qualifying triple-header against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

The national manager watched Clark and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly in action at McDiarmid Park earlier this month and BOTH men have been picked.

David Marshall, who played in all three Euro 2020 group games, has been dropped after becoming Derby County’s third-choice keeper.

ST JOHNSTONE EQUALISE IN THE 120TH MINUTE! 😱😱 Goalkeeper Zander Clark flicks it on and Chris Kane slots it home! 🔵⚪ Madness at Ibrox! 🤪#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/4AF77kmlVd — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 25, 2021

Clark hit the headlines with his dramatic last-gasp assist for Chris Kane in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox but in his own box he has performed to a consistently high standard over the last year.

There is no place in the squad for Saints captain Jason Kerr, however.