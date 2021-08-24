Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland call-up for St Johnstone cup hero Zander Clark

By Eric Nicolson
August 24 2021, 2.25pm Updated: August 24 2021, 3.07pm
Zander Clark.
St Johnstone double hero Zander Clark has been called-up for Scotland.

The Perth goalkeeper, who lifted two cups with Saints last season and has been on top form in their recent European matches, has been selected by Steve Clarke for next month’s World Cup qualifying triple-header against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

The national manager watched Clark and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly in action at McDiarmid Park earlier this month and BOTH men have been picked.

David Marshall, who played in all three Euro 2020 group games, has been dropped after becoming Derby County’s third-choice keeper.

Clark hit the headlines with his dramatic last-gasp assist for Chris Kane in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox but in his own box he has performed to a consistently high standard over the last year.

There is no place in the squad for Saints captain Jason Kerr, however.

