Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

LASK boss Dominik Thalhammer insists Austrians will meet fire with fire against St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
August 25 2021, 10.27pm
Dominik Thalhammer.
LASK are ready to meet fire with fire against St Johnstone in the cauldron of a packed McDiarmid Park, according to their manager.

Dominik Thalhammer believes his side will be better prepared for the contest that awaits them in the second leg of the Europa Conference League qualifier than they were in the first.

And he pointed to past experiences of overcoming similar hurdles as a significant factor, with the tie poised at 1-1 and group stage football on the line.

“In the end it will be decided by which team will be able to play with more intensity,” said Thalhammer.

“I’m sure that it will be us.

“We expect that St Johnstone will be on fire – like us.

“It gives us some extra motivation that we went through to the group stage twice before.

“Last season the team showed against Sporting that we can make it.

“The players have some experience in those matches.

“After the first leg we know even better how to play against St Johnstone. 

“We have to defend their long balls better, we will have to avoid counter attacks and we have to take our chances – if we do that, we will go through.

“Playing in front of a loud crowd will be an extra motivation.

Saints had a full-house against Galatasaray.

“The game is extremely important to both clubs. An intense fight awaits us from the first minute.”

A little better is enough

Winger Florian Flecker believes it won’t require a big improvement from LASK to turn the play-off in their favour.

“We only have to score the first goal,” he said. “Then the match will become very difficult for St Johnstone because we have much more experience.

“We are all looking forward to the match.

“I expect that it will be similar to the first leg.

“Now we know a lot better what we will have to face. If we play a little bit better, then we will go through to the group stage.

“I like the pressure because it helps to perform at your best.”

