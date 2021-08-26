Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone will set their sights on getting back into Europe

By Eric Nicolson
August 26 2021, 9.59pm
Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson.

St Johnstone will bounce back from their Europa Conference League heartbreak, manager Callum Davidson has insisted.

And they’ll set their sights on bringing more big European nights to McDiarmid Park next season.

Saints were beaten 2-0 by LASK, with both goals coming deep into the second half.

The Austrians’ opener was followed swiftly by David Wotherspoon being red carded for use of an elbow a minute after coming on as a substitute, an incident that Davidson admitted “didn’t look great”.

And he believes that was the moment the dream of group stage football, and the riches that would have brought, died.

“I thought for 70 minutes of the game the players were phenomenal,” said Davidson.

“They were performing against a team who have played at a high level for the past couple of seasons.

“For this game and the Galatasaray game my players gave me everything they’ve got.

“Ultimately it was a sending off that cost us.

“It is frustrating every time you get a player sent off and it is difficult to deal with.

“But I would rather talk about my players and their performance than the sending off. I am very proud of them.

“You look at the resources that LASK have compared to us, but we saw our team spirit.

“We have competed against two top teams in Europe and we nearly got through.

“It has given them a taste of European football and I said to them: ‘Let’s make sure we get that again’.

“It was a great atmosphere and the fans were brilliant as they were against Galatasaray. That is what you want at St Johnstone.

“We will refocus straight away and we will move on.”

Transfer window

The transfer window will shut on Tuesday night and Saints may yet have to fend off interest in some of their star players.

Davidson said: “There will be an interesting four or five days to come now.

“I’m obviously hoping we bring in more players rather than sell players. We’ll see what happens. It’s football.

“Some of our players have played really well. Ali McCann was outstanding again. That’s all four games in Europe he has played really well. He’s a terrific young talent, but that’s only if the price is right.”

LASK boss Dominik Thalhammer certainly won’t be on Davidson’s Christmas card list.

The pair exchanged words on the touchline and the Saints manager made his feelings clear about a word Thalhammer used after the first leg.

“Their coach made a comment last week about us being disgusting and I let it go because maybe it got lost in translation,” he said.

“But having been there tonight, I now know that wasn’t right.

“It’s disappointing to come across another manager who acts the way he did, because I want to respect every manager. I’ll always conduct myself that way.”

Davidson added: “I was surprised Uefa gave us a German referee for a game against an Austrian team – that’s like us getting an Irish or a Welsh one.

“I told me staff beforehand to be careful with the officials, because they and the Austrians would understand each other.

“Listen, things happen sometimes on the touchline, sometimes you make mistakes with things you say, but you always apologise for them. I always put my hands if I’ve been in the wrong.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier