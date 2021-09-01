St Johnstone confirm signing of Finland Under-21 international Eetu Vertainen

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Finland Under-21 striker Eetu Vertainen.

Vertainen, who has Champions League and Europa League experience, has agreed a two-year deal with the Perth side.

Saints hope to hand the former HJK Helsinki man his debut away to Rangers on September 11th but have yet to secure a work permit.

“I’m pleased that this deal has been agreed,” Vertainen told St Johnstone’s official website. “I can’t wait to get started.

🆕🔵⚪️ | We are delighted to finally announce that Eetu Vertainen has signed a 2-year deal! Welcome to Saints, Eetu! 🙌#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 1, 2021

“I’ve been in Perth for a couple of weeks, but due to rules and regulations of the transfer, there is paperwork that needs to be completed before I’ll be available for selection.

“The football club has dealt with everything in a professional manner and hopefully that can all be completed in the next few days and I can then look forward to playing for St Johnstone.

“I’ve been to the European games, and the atmosphere inside McDiarmid Park has been incredible.

“The Saints supporters are very special, and the way they back the team is just brilliant.

“I can’t wait to play in front of them.”