Jason Kerr: The good times will keep coming at St Johnstone without me and Ali McCann

The deadline day double departure won’t derail St Johnstone, Jason Kerr has insisted.

The former captain, who was sold to Wigan Athletic a few hours before Ali McCann secured a transfer to Preston North End, has backed the players he has left behind to make sure the good times keep coming at McDiarmid Park in their absence.

And for his own position in the Saints back three, he believes there is a ready-made replacement.

“There are still loads of talented players in that squad,” said Kerr.

“The success we had certainly wasn’t just down to me and Ali McCann, that’s for sure.

“You saw how good Hayden (Muller) was at St Mirren – I thought he was man of the match.

Good shift from the boys yesterday very unlucky not to get the 3 points but always pleased to keep a clean sheet, looking forward to getting back to it after the international break @StJohnstone pic.twitter.com/BADpe7e4Ln — Hayden Muller (@HaydenMullerr) August 30, 2021

“The way he comes out with ball and the composure he shows, he’s a Premier League player in the making.

“And there have been some other good signings.

“I’m not worried at all. I feel as though St Johnstone are well set for another successful season.”

Scotland hopes

Kerr’s focus is now on helping his new club out of League One and into the Championship.

There’s also the personal goal of joining Zander Clark in the Scotland squad.

“Of course I’d love to play for Scotland,” he said. “I don’t know if this will give me a greater chance of a call-up.

“Obviously I hope it does. I’ll be doing my best.

“I’m buzzing Zander got in. It’s totally deserved and has been coming for a long time.

“Hopefully he’ll end up getting the number one shirt.

“I said to him when I left the other day – who’s going to hug you now? There’s always a picture of the two of us hugging after a game!”

😢😢 best of luck skipper been an absolute pleasure @JasonKerr08 💙🏆🏆 https://t.co/zTCciqrR15 — ZanderClark (@Zanderr1) August 31, 2021

Having a couple of his double-winning team-mates living in the same part of the country should help Kerr settle in Lancashire.

“I’ll be staying in touch with Ali because obviously he’ll be living not too far away from me,” he said.

“It will be good to have a familiar face nearby.

“Craig Conway lives down here as well. We’re going to meet up and he’ll show me around the area.

“All the boys at Wigan seem brand new. It’s a really exciting project to be a part of.”