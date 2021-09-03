Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Jason Kerr: The good times will keep coming at St Johnstone without me and Ali McCann

By Eric Nicolson
September 3 2021, 10.30pm
Jason Kerr.
Jason Kerr.

The deadline day double departure won’t derail St Johnstone, Jason Kerr has insisted.

The former captain, who was sold to Wigan Athletic a few hours before Ali McCann secured a transfer to Preston North End, has backed the players he has left behind to make sure the good times keep coming at McDiarmid Park in their absence.

And for his own position in the Saints back three, he believes there is a ready-made replacement.

“There are still loads of talented players in that squad,” said Kerr.

“The success we had certainly wasn’t just down to me and Ali McCann, that’s for sure.

“You saw how good Hayden (Muller) was at St Mirren – I thought he was man of the match.

“The way he comes out with ball and the composure he shows, he’s a Premier League player in the making.

“And there have been some other good signings.

“I’m not worried at all. I feel as though St Johnstone are well set for another successful season.”

Scotland hopes

Kerr’s focus is now on helping his new club out of League One and into the Championship.

There’s also the personal goal of joining Zander Clark in the Scotland squad.

“Of course I’d love to play for Scotland,” he said. “I don’t know if this will give me a greater chance of a call-up.

“Obviously I hope it does. I’ll be doing my best.

“I’m buzzing Zander got in. It’s totally deserved and has been coming for a long time.

“Hopefully he’ll end up getting the number one shirt.

“I said to him when I left the other day – who’s going to hug you now? There’s always a picture of the two of us hugging after a game!”

Having a couple of his double-winning team-mates living in the same part of the country should help Kerr settle in Lancashire.

“I’ll be staying in touch with Ali because obviously he’ll be living not too far away from me,” he said.

“It will be good to have a familiar face nearby.

“Craig Conway lives down here as well. We’re going to meet up and he’ll show me around the area.

“All the boys at Wigan seem brand new. It’s a really exciting project to be a part of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]