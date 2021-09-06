Zander Clark: Scotland squad gives Perth keeper similar ‘vibe’ to St Johnstone double-winners’ one

Zander Clark is getting the same dressing room “vibe” with Scotland as he does at double-winning St Johnstone.

The goalkeeper earned his first national team call-up for the World Cup qualifying triple-header on the back of his stunning Saints form on their two cup runs and the recent European games against Galatasaray and LASK.

Unity and lack of ego in Callum Davidson’s Perth side have been big contributing factors to their historic success.

And now it's Zander Clark who makes a top class save! 🔥 St Johnstone's quarter final hero denies what looked like an almost certain St Mirren opener 👏#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/nNMJbMi1sJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 9, 2021

And Clark has been struck by the similarities with the group Steve Clarke has assembled.

“We’ve got a great changing room (at McDiarmid Park) and boys who all want to do well for each other,” he said.

“We’re very much all in it together and we’d run through brick walls for each other if it meant winning games.

“Since I’ve been at the club there has always been a good atmosphere and it definitely helped last season.

“It’s been great to join up with Scotland as it is a similar vibe here in that it does feel like a club environment.

“I think that will definitely help us on the field, like it does with St Johnstone.”

Icing on the cake

He hasn’t yet had the chance to play for his country but Clark’s performances against two teams with impressive European pedigree will serve him well if that changes over the coming months.

“You always take bits and bobs from people you play against and even more so when they are of the highest standard like Galatasaray and LASK were,” he said in an interview for the Scotland v Moldova match programme.

A proud moment 💙 delighted to be included in the squad for the qualifiers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/7aD6PjTvrD — ZanderClark (@Zanderr1) August 24, 2021

“It put me in good stead and I’ve enjoyed camp, training with the players, as there is quality right through the squad.

“This is something I’ve always aimed for since I was young.

“To have the opportunity to meet up the squad was a proud moment.

“Last season was incredible at St Johnstone – winning trophies and playing at Hampden is something you dream of – and the European experience was brilliant too.

“To receive a call-up was the icing on the cake after all the hard work I’ve put in.”