Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

How ‘special’ St Johnstone favourite Glenn Middleton is using Scotland duty to brush up on his Spanish

By Alan Temple
September 6 2021, 2.16pm
Middleton on Scotland duty
Middleton on Scotland duty

Scotland under-21 ace Ewan Urain has revealed that he is teaching Glenn Middleton Spanish while on international duty.

However, the Basque-born front-man insists he is the one doing the learning on the pitch after hailing the quality of the St Johnstone star.

Middleton, 21, hopes to make his 17th appearance for the young Scots when they face Turkey on Tuesday evening, making him the most capped member of Scot Gemmill’s squad by a considerable distance.

And Athletic Bilbao striker Urain — who is eligible to play for Scotland through his mother — is already looking up to the waspish winger in training.

He told BBC Scotland: “There are some very special players with Scotland and to play alongside them is something very special.

Urain in action in training

“I especially like Glenn [Middleton] the most.

“Glenn wants to learn Spanish — I’m not sure why.

“Also, Stephen Kelly. I call him El mago, which is ‘The Magician’ in Spain but he doesn’t understand me well.

“I think they are both very special players and I learn so much training with them.”

Middleton is currently enjoying his second loan spell at McDiarmid Park from Rangers, having bagged three goals in 13 outings last term, helping the Perth Saints lift the Scottish Cup in May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier