How ‘special’ St Johnstone favourite Glenn Middleton is using Scotland duty to brush up on his Spanish

Scotland under-21 ace Ewan Urain has revealed that he is teaching Glenn Middleton Spanish while on international duty.

However, the Basque-born front-man insists he is the one doing the learning on the pitch after hailing the quality of the St Johnstone star.

Middleton, 21, hopes to make his 17th appearance for the young Scots when they face Turkey on Tuesday evening, making him the most capped member of Scot Gemmill’s squad by a considerable distance.

And Athletic Bilbao striker Urain — who is eligible to play for Scotland through his mother — is already looking up to the waspish winger in training.

He told BBC Scotland: “There are some very special players with Scotland and to play alongside them is something very special.

“I especially like Glenn [Middleton] the most.

“Glenn wants to learn Spanish — I’m not sure why.

“Also, Stephen Kelly. I call him El mago, which is ‘The Magician’ in Spain but he doesn’t understand me well.

“I think they are both very special players and I learn so much training with them.”

Middleton is currently enjoying his second loan spell at McDiarmid Park from Rangers, having bagged three goals in 13 outings last term, helping the Perth Saints lift the Scottish Cup in May.