Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone v Rangers: Saints to offer home fans reduced price tickets for visit of champions

By Scott Lorimer
September 6 2021, 3.13pm Updated: September 6 2021, 3.53pm
Liam Craig's last-minute penalty earned St Johnstone a point in their last league meeting against Rangers.
St Johnstone welcome Premiership champions Rangers to Perth this Saturday and are looking to bolster their home support against Steven Gerrard’s side.

Friends and family members of season ticket holders at McDiarmid Park will be offered briefs for the crunch clash at a reduced rate of £20.

Those who take up the offer will be seated in the East and Main Stands, alongside the other Saintees.

Full details on the offer are to be announced in due course.

4,000 away fans

That means away fans will be seated in the North and South stands behind both goals.

Rangers confirmed last week that they have been granted 4,118 tickets, which will likely all be snapped up.

The number of visiting Old Firm fans will be reduced from previous seasons, where they occupied three sides of the ground, proving unpopular with Saints fans.

The Saints have reversed that decision and will look to fill McDiarmid with their own support, buoyed by the cup successes of last season respectable European run.

A last-minute Liam Craig penalty earned a point for Callum Davidson’s men against Rangers in their last league meeting in in April in an empty McDiarmid.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 12.30pm and is also to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

