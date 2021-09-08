Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss has started looking at free agent market as he waits on Cammy MacPherson scan results

As St Johnstone await the results of the scan on Cammy MacPherson’s injured shoulder, Perth boss Callum Davidson has already started casting his eye over the free agent market.

The deadline day signing was taken to hospital after just two minutes of a bounce match against Brechin City earlier this week.

Should the prognosis be a lengthy lay-off for the on-loan St Mirren man, Davidson may look to bring in extra midfield cover.

“Cammy popped his shoulder after two minutes of the game on Monday night,” he said.

“He’s been scanned so we should know the results of that soon.

“He went in for a tackle and when he was lying on the floor I thought ‘oh, please no’ because he could be an important player for us.

“With Craig Bryson injured as well he would have been the player in there, so to lose both of them is a huge blow.

“I have not signed any free agents yet but I wouldn’t say no.

“Sometimes there are situations why they are free agents.

“They have maybe fallen out with their club or the manager and they got released just at the end of the window.”

Money issue

Davidson added: “There are good players out there. I know that because I’ve looked. But it’s just about whether we can afford them – that’s a different story.

“I think that’s probably the big thing.

“We’d have to make sure he’s the right fit to come in here and help us.

“With Murray (Davidson) being a doubt – and we all know how he loves a tackle and go to head-first into things – and Cammy’s situation then we will maybe have to look at it.

“It’s something we are looking at just now and if we think it’s needed, then hopefully we can get something done.

Another new recruit won’t be able to help Saints against Rangers on Saturday.

But the absence of MacPherson, Davidson and Bryson – and David Wotherspoon’s Friday return from international duty – could open the door for two young fringe players.

“It gives an opportunity to others and it will be up to them to step up to the mark now,” said Davidson.

“There are a couple of places available and it will be interesting to see who steps up to play.

“Craig is on the way back. We maybe tried to rush him too much for Europe and that knocked him back a bit.

“We have Charlie Gilmour and Cammy Ballantyne, who has played a lot of games for Montrose, so they are champing at the bit to get a game.

“They have to step up.

“It’s a big point in their careers because when they do get a chance they have to take it.

“If you don’t take it then you’ll regret it. So I don’t see why they can’t come in and prove themselves.”