Football Manager 2022: St Johnstone cup double heroics feature in ‘overcome the odds’ trailer for smash hit game

St Johnstone’s historic cup double has been immortalised in a viral video to promote the latest Football Manager release.

A tweet from the game’s official Twitter account reads “Success means more when you earn it” and features Shaun Rooney’s winning header in the League Cup in a two-minute video of stunning successes from across the world last season.

The trailer puts the Saints’ League and Scottish Cup achievements alongside Union Berlin’s best ever Bundesliga finish, Lille’s incredible Ligue 1 triumph and newly-formed community team Daegu FC’s rise through the Korean leagues.

Success means more when you earn it. Overcome the odds in #FM22 – Out from Nov 9th 📲 https://t.co/Xl574NFZkX pic.twitter.com/iChfOPqMGa — Football Manager (@FootballManager) September 9, 2021

Text throughout the video reads: “Big dreams. Hard-earned. This is what football is about. So fight your way to the top. Overcome the odds and earn it for the fans.”

The football management simulator series has sold more than 33 million units, while last year’s release, Football Manager 2021, was its fastest selling ever.

One of the most popular aspects of the game is attempting to guide underdogs to glory, using tactical nous, customised training and transfer market magic.

Football Manager 2022 will be released on November 9.

The latest instalment of the hit game “brings new and progressive ways to find your winning edge, instil your footballing style and earn success at your football club.”