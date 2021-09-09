Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Football Manager 2022: St Johnstone cup double heroics feature in ‘overcome the odds’ trailer for smash hit game

By Scott Lorimer
September 9 2021, 4.28pm Updated: September 9 2021, 4.54pm
St Johnstone hold the Scottish Cup aloft after completing the domestic cup double.
St Johnstone’s historic cup double has been immortalised in a viral video to promote the latest Football Manager release.

A tweet from the game’s official Twitter account reads “Success means more when you earn it” and features Shaun Rooney’s winning header in the League Cup in a two-minute video of stunning successes from across the world last season.

The trailer puts the Saints’ League and Scottish Cup achievements alongside Union Berlin’s best ever Bundesliga finish, Lille’s incredible Ligue 1 triumph and newly-formed community team Daegu FC’s rise through the Korean leagues.

Text throughout the video reads: “Big dreams. Hard-earned. This is what football is about. So fight your way to the top. Overcome the odds and earn it for the fans.”

The football management simulator series has sold more than 33 million units, while last year’s release, Football Manager 2021, was its fastest selling ever.

One of the most popular aspects of the game is attempting to guide underdogs to glory, using tactical nous, customised training and transfer market magic.

Football Manager 2022 will be released on November 9.

The latest instalment of the hit game “brings new and progressive ways to find your winning edge, instil your footballing style and earn success at your football club.”

