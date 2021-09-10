Efe Ambrose: St Johnstone sign former Celtic defender

Former Celtic and Livingston defender Efe Ambrose has signed for St Johnstone.

And he could be in line for a quick-fire debut against Rangers.

The 32-year-old centre-back was a free agent after leaving Livi in the summer and he trained with Saints today.

We are delighted to announce the signing of highly experienced defender Efe Ambrose! Welcome to Saints, Efe! 👏#SJFC pic.twitter.com/Mb43yioNz3 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 10, 2021

The Perth club sold captain Jason Kerr on the last day of the transfer window and Liam Gordon has been ruled out with a knee injury of late.

Manager Callum Davidson said he would look into the out-of-contract players available after the transfer window shut and has been true to his word.

Lars Dendoncker was recruited on a season-long loan from Brighton but the 20-year-old played all his football at development level in England and Belgium.

Ambrose has previously come close to becoming a Saints player.

Tommy Wright was keen on bringing the Nigerian international in two years ago.