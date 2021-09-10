Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Efe Ambrose: St Johnstone sign former Celtic defender

By Eric Nicolson
September 10 2021, 7.14pm Updated: September 10 2021, 7.19pm
Efe Ambrose.
Efe Ambrose.

Former Celtic and Livingston defender Efe Ambrose has signed for St Johnstone.

And he could be in line for a quick-fire debut against Rangers.

The 32-year-old centre-back was a free agent after leaving Livi in the summer and he trained with Saints today.

The Perth club sold captain Jason Kerr on the last day of the transfer window and Liam Gordon has been ruled out with a knee injury of late.

Manager Callum Davidson said he would look into the out-of-contract players available after the transfer window shut and has been true to his word.

Lars Dendoncker was recruited on a season-long loan from Brighton but the 20-year-old played all his football at development level in England and Belgium.

Ambrose has previously come close to becoming a Saints player.

Tommy Wright was keen on bringing the Nigerian international in two years ago.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier