St Johnstone: Boss Callum Davidson signs new contract as ‘most successful manager’ is rewarded

Double-winning St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has penned a new contract until the summer of 2025.

Davidson, 45, is already the most successful manager in the history of the McDiarmid Park outfit, leading the club to Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup glory in his maiden campaign at the helm.

He also secured a top-six finish and led his charges to gutsy European showings against continental giants Galatasaray and Austrian outfit LASK in Europe this term.

And Davidson has been rewarded for his remarkable feats with an extended deal ahead of Saturday’s clash with Rangers.

Davidson told St Johnstone’s official website: “This football club has been a massive part of my life and to know that I will be for a few more years is very pleasing.

“What we achieved last season was absolutely fantastic and we now look to build on that as we all move forward together.”

‘Most successful manager in our history’

Saints chairman Steve Brown lauded: “Callum is the most successful manager in our history and one of the finest young managers in British football.

“We are all delighted he has signed this new contract. It really is great news.

“When I appointed him last summer I told him he’d be given time to develop as a manager and he excelled in that environment.

“This long-term deal will allow him to develop further, knowing that he has the full backing of everyone at the football club.”

In the aftermath of losing skipper Jason Kerr and star midfielder Ali McCann on deadline day to Wigan and Preston, Brown vowed that there would be reinvestment in the coming weeks and months.

He added: “We have great unity at St Johnstone and we are together as we try our best to give what our supporters deserve.

“I said last week that we’d reinvest in the football department. Today (Saturday) is the start of that process. We will continue our hard work behind the scenes to enable us to continue to move forward.”