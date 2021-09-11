Callum Davidson: New look Perth team put on an ‘old St Johnstone’ performance against Rangers

They had a new look but Callum Davidson believes the “old St Johnstone” of last season were on display in the Perth side’s narrow defeat to Rangers.

There was no McDiarmid Park hangover from the double deadline day departure of star players Jason Kerr and Ali McCann.

Even though Saints couldn’t hold on to the lead Michael O’Halloran gave them early in the first half, it was an upbeat Davidson who assessed the performance and its significance.

🗣️ "He sticks it away against his former club" Michael O'Halloran fires @StJohnstone ahead against Rangers! 📺 Watch now live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/LhGtEP77SG — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 11, 2021

“With all the changes we had to make through injuries – we had a very young back five – we played really well for 85 minutes,” he said.

“We had a wee bit of madness after we scored. I am really pleased apart from that.

“You look at Reece Devine, 19, Hayden Muller, 19, and James Brown playing slightly out of position. I thought they were excellent as a back three.

“It was Ali Crawford’s first game since May.

“Obviously we would have wanted a draw or a victory but I have got to take the positives.”

Davidson added: “I think you saw the difference with us today than after the European ties.

“We just lacked a bit of sharpness in those games. But today it was back to the old St Johnstone, we were so good last season.

“I’m really positive about that and once we get more bodies back it’s a really strong squad and I look forward to working with them.

“Rangers are the best team in the league, as they showed last season. To push them that close, I’m happy.”

Exciting times ahead

Just before the match, Saints announced that Davidson had signed a new long-term contract.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “It’s been ongoing for a while.

“It’s great to get it over the line. I’m really pleased.

“We’ve got a big task ahead of us. We’ve got some new players in and I still see some exciting times ahead for St Johnstone.”

Efe Ambrose was an unused substitute against Rangers but Davidson expects the former Celtic centre-back to make a big impact over the next few months.

“Efe’s a great signing,” he said. “I’m delighted I could get him in.

“We don’t know how long Liam Gordon is going to be out for. So it was really important, with young lads here like Hayden, that we brought in an experienced player like Efe to help us.

“Efe’s not played and he only trained yesterday. It was too soon to put him in today.

“The squad is a lot bigger than it was last season. We’ve got more strength in depth and the attacking side of things looks better too.”