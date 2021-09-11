Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Callum Davidson: New look Perth team put on an ‘old St Johnstone’ performance against Rangers

By Eric Nicolson
September 11 2021, 5.09pm Updated: September 12 2021, 1.26pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
They had a new look but Callum Davidson believes the “old St Johnstone” of last season were on display in the Perth side’s narrow defeat to Rangers.

There was no McDiarmid Park hangover from the double deadline day departure of star players Jason Kerr and Ali McCann.

Even though Saints couldn’t hold on to the lead Michael O’Halloran gave them early in the first half, it was an upbeat Davidson who assessed the performance and its significance.

“With all the changes we had to make through injuries – we had a very young back five – we played really well for 85 minutes,” he said.

“We had a wee bit of madness after we scored. I am really pleased apart from that.

“You look at Reece Devine, 19, Hayden Muller, 19, and James Brown playing slightly out of position. I thought they were excellent as a back three.

“It was Ali Crawford’s first game since May.

“Obviously we would have wanted a draw or a victory but I have got to take the positives.”

Davidson added: “I think you saw the difference with us today than after the European ties.

“We just lacked a bit of sharpness in those games. But today it was back to the old St Johnstone, we were so good last season.

“I’m really positive about that and once we get more bodies back it’s a really strong squad and I look forward to working with them.

“Rangers are the best team in the league, as they showed last season. To push them that close, I’m happy.”

Exciting times ahead

Just before the match, Saints announced that Davidson had signed a new long-term contract. 

“I’m delighted,” he said. “It’s been ongoing for a while.

“It’s great to get it over the line. I’m really pleased.

“We’ve got a big task ahead of us. We’ve got some new players in and I still see some exciting times ahead for St Johnstone.”

St Johnstone’s new signing Efe Ambrose.

Efe Ambrose was an unused substitute against Rangers but Davidson expects the former Celtic centre-back to make a big impact over the next few months.

“Efe’s a great signing,” he said. “I’m delighted I could get him in.

“We don’t know how long Liam Gordon is going to be out for. So it was really important, with young lads here like Hayden, that we brought in an experienced player like Efe to help us.

“Efe’s not played and he only trained yesterday. It was too soon to put him in today.

“The squad is a lot bigger than it was last season. We’ve got more strength in depth and the attacking side of things looks better too.”

