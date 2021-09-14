Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson: Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart have been St Johnstone leaders after moves didn’t happen

By Eric Nicolson
September 14 2021, 10.28pm
Shaun Rooney faces up to Alfredo Morelos.
Callum Davidson has praised St Johnstone duo Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart for their professionalism as transfer interest in them came to nothing.

Not only have the defensive duo reacted in the right way to the Perth club rejecting offers from Rotherham United and Hibs for their services, they have been leading the way in making sure the absence of the two players who did get deadline day moves out of McDiarmid Park does not have a lasting impact on Saints’ season.

“In the last couple of weeks they’ve been the ones who have been driving training and setting standards,” Davidson revealed.

“Their attitude has been fantastic in training and games. I could never have questioned their commitment.

“It was brilliant for me to see.

Callum Davidson didn’t lose Shaun Rooney or Jamie McCart.

“They know that if there had been a decent offer they would probably have gone.

“If you play well here, we’ll help you progress.

“That’s the job of myself and St Johnstone – help players go on to bigger and better things while making the club successful.

“That’s what we did last season. It’s the ethos of the club.

“You do have a little bit of concern about what the squad will be like after losing Jason (Kerr) and Ali (McCann) but it’s a good group.

“They know that standards need to be maintained because if they aren’t, we’ll end up struggling.”

Follow my lead

Davidson signed a new contract ahead of the Rangers game and there could soon be players following his lead.

“I’d like to think so,” he said.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to get a few boys tied up and to keep things moving in the right direction.

“You would need to ask the players if me signing a new contract makes a difference.

“I was obviously delighted to do it because there’s a lot of work to do and look forward to.

“It’s going to be hard to replicate what we achieved last season but we’ll be doing our best to do it and bring through young players at the same time.”

Davidson hopes to reap the benefits of a regular week’s training following a spell of European games and then an international break.

“This will be our first week of proper training since the middle of July,” he said.

“It’s important that we get the new players to understand how we work and that they are switched on.

“Average isn’t good enough in training. We work hard for a reason. We need everybody up to speed.”

Euro knock-on effect

Davidson, whose team face Aberdeen on Saturday, added: “Like us, they’ve had European football at the start of the season.

“That has a knock-on effect.

“You can even look at Rangers – who have a much bigger squad – and they’re struggling for centre-halves.

“I’ve got no doubts Stephen (Glass) will get them playing well and winning – just hopefully not this Saturday.”

