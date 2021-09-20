Callum Davidson: Stevie May needs to be selfish more often and so do his St Johnstone team-mates

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes Stevie May’s winning goal at Aberdeen is a sign of things to come – for the man himself and the team as a whole.

The shot from outside the box was a flashback to the days when May was one of the most prolific centre-forwards in the country.

Not only would the former Scotland international benefit from getting into that mindset more often, according to Davidson, so too would his team-mates.

“If anything Stevie works too hard for the rest of the team,” said the Perth boss.

“I’m not complaining about it but we want to see him working within the width of the box.

“When Stevie gets in those areas he can drive at defenders, shoot and create chances for others.

“When you look back at the season he scored all those goals he was shooting from everywhere.

“It’s not just him – we want all our players taking on more shots. It’s about being positive in the final third.

“Hopefully this is the start of a wee run for Stevie.”

Murray Davidson a Dens doubt

Saints face local rivals Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday night and Davidson confirmed it will be a late call on Murray Davidson’s availability.

“He got a bad knock to his back and he’s been on painkillers since,” he said. “We’ll just need to assess how quickly it settles down.

“We’ll give him as long as possible to recover for Wednesday.

“Cammy MacPherson and Craig Bryson are running again, which is good news.

“Liam Gordon gets a scan today on his knee so fingers-crossed that gives us more good news.”

On the match, Davidson said: “It’s a great game, isn’t it. It’s a quarter-final to get us into another semi.

“That’s how I look at it but I know it’s a bit different for our fans. It will be a great atmosphere.

“The players know how to win these games – hopefully that will be a benefit.

“We’re a match for anyone in cup competitions but we can’t just expect to win. We need to turn up on the night.

“Dundee are very good going forward but we need to limit their chances and do the right things ourselves.

“I’m sure they’ll brush aside Sunday’s defeat to Dundee United pretty quickly.

“We’re enjoying seeing ourselves as the holders and we’re one game away from Hampden again. I certainly don’t see that as pressure.

“We got their four times last season – it’s about can we do it again and get our fans there now?”