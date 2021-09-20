Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Callum Davidson: Stevie May needs to be selfish more often and so do his St Johnstone team-mates

By Eric Nicolson
September 20 2021, 10.28pm Updated: September 21 2021, 8.04am
Stevie May scores.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes Stevie May’s winning goal at Aberdeen is a sign of things to come – for the man himself and the team as a whole.

The shot from outside the box was a flashback to the days when May was one of the most prolific centre-forwards in the country.

Not only would the former Scotland international benefit from getting into that mindset more often, according to Davidson, so too would his team-mates.

“If anything Stevie works too hard for the rest of the team,” said the Perth boss.

“I’m not complaining about it but we want to see him working within the width of the box.

“When Stevie gets in those areas he can drive at defenders, shoot and create chances for others.

“When you look back at the season he scored all those goals he was shooting from everywhere.

“It’s not just him – we want all our players taking on more shots. It’s about being positive in the final third.

“Hopefully this is the start of a wee run for Stevie.”

Murray Davidson a Dens doubt

Saints face local rivals Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday night and Davidson confirmed it will be a late call on Murray Davidson’s availability.

“He got a bad knock to his back and he’s been on painkillers since,” he said. “We’ll just need to assess how quickly it settles down.

“We’ll give him as long as possible to recover for Wednesday.

“Cammy MacPherson and Craig Bryson are running again, which is good news.

“Liam Gordon gets a scan today on his knee so fingers-crossed that gives us more good news.”

On the match, Davidson said: “It’s a great game, isn’t it. It’s a quarter-final to get us into another semi.

“That’s how I look at it but I know it’s a bit different for our fans. It will be a great atmosphere.

“The players know how to win these games – hopefully that will be a benefit.

“We’re a match for anyone in cup competitions but we can’t just expect to win. We need to turn up on the night.

“Dundee are very good going forward but we need to limit their chances and do the right things ourselves.

“I’m sure they’ll brush aside Sunday’s defeat to Dundee United pretty quickly.

“We’re enjoying seeing ourselves as the holders and we’re one game away from Hampden again. I certainly don’t see that as pressure.

“We got their four times last season – it’s about can we do it again and get our fans there now?”

James Brown: Getting St Johnstone fans to Hampden is players’ motivation against Dundee in cup quarter-final

